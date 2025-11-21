Apple Music Announces Artist of the Year Along with “Best of 2025” Playlist

Apple Music has announced Tyler, The Creator as its Artist of the Year 2025. The music streaming service has also come out with a bunch of new lineups of “Best of 2025” playlists, featuring the most listened to songs of the year.

Tyler, The Creator became the third winner of Apple’s Artist of the Year award, after Billie Eilish in 2024 and Taylor Swift in 2023. Apple mentioned in its press release, “Tyler had his best year ever in terms of worldwide plays, listeners, and hours listened, with fans around the world logging more than 4.5 billion minutes of listening time between November 2024 and October 2025.”

Image Credit: Apple

This award isn’t just a title, but it also comes with a physical trophy that has an Apple custom silicon wafer sandwiched between a polished sheet of glass and aluminium. Fans of Tyler, The Creator can check out the Artist of the Year 2025 playlist on Apple Music to listen to his discography.

Apple Music Releases ‘Best of 2025’ Playlists

Apple Music also introduced a wide selection of ‘Best of 2025’ playlists as the year comes to a close. These playlists are assembled by Apple’s editorial team and feature some of the most viral and most listened to tracks of the year. You can find all the new ‘Best of 2025’ playlists from the New tab in the Apple Music app.

Now all eyes are on this year’s Apple Music Replay, which is Apple’s take on Spotify Wrapped, which is also set to release sometime in December. The streaming service also released a 10th anniversary rewind playlist for its long-term listeners back in July of this year.