The iPhone 17 Pro May Feature Double the Storage for a $50 Price Hike

The iPhone 17 Pro could launch with double the storage, starting at 256 GB, but it may cost $1,049, a $50 price increase compared to last year’s iPhone 16 Pro. It was already rumored that the upcoming iPhone models may see a price hike.

Now, this latest information comes from Chinese leaker Instant Digital, who shared the leak on Weibo. The tipster said that the base iPhone 17 Pro will ditch the 128 GB option and come with 256 GB storage, similar to the iPhone 16 Pro Max (review) this year.

Image Credit: AppleInsider

If we look at the current pricing, the base iPhone 16 Pro, with 128 GB storage, starts at $999. Meanwhile, you need to pay $100 more for the 256 GB variant, which is available for $1,099. Even after factoring in the $50 price increase, the iPhone 17 Pro will still be a better value for money.

Rumors suggest that all iPhone 17 models would see a price hike as a result of the recent tariffs imposed by the US. This will include the base iPhone 17, the iPhone 17 Air, and the Pro models. But at least, users will be getting double the storage in the base Pro model. Note that we have not heard about a similar change coming to the base model.

So maybe this year around, it would be better to pick the iPhone 17 Pro. Given the details so far, the iPhone 17 Pro is expected to feature Apple’s A19 Pro chipset, packing 12 GB RAM with 256 GB of storage. It will have a 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR display at the front, and a triple 48 MP camera setup at the back, with a 24 MP selfie shooter. The device is less than a month away from launch, so we will have to wait till September 9 for all the official details to come out.