Apple to Discontinue These iPhones Once the iPhone 15 Launches

Like every year, Apple will be introducing new iPhones in the form of the iPhone 15 lineup. But, there will be a few ones that will be discontinued, which is another yearly practice. A recent report sheds light on the models that could see their end post the 2023 iPhone launch. Check out the details below.

These iPhones Could Be Discontinued Soon!

A report by Tom’s Guide talks about the possible iPhone models that will no longer be officially available. This includes the three-year-old iPhone 12, which is still listed on the company’s website. Discontinuing it doesn’t appear like a shock given that Apple doesn’t usually support older phones. This will be replaced by the iPhone 13.

The current flagships, the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max are also expected on the list, and yet again, this isn’t surprising as Apple discontinues the Pro models once their successors are out.

As for the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Plus, they will continue on their paths but should get a price cut, which is another ritual that happens after the launch of the new iPhones. The last iPhone on the ‘to be discontinued‘ list will be the iPhone 13 mini.

And since the mini lineup has long gone, it would make sense for Apple to stop producing it. Although, there are chances that the iPhone 13 mini may stick around for some more time as a small phone option by Apple. One thing to remember is that even if the aforementioned iPhones won’t be made by Apple, you will still be able to purchase them via third-party sellers until the stocks last.

We will get proper details on this once the new iPhone 15 series arrives in September. It will most likely include the iPhone 15, the iPhone 15 Plus, the iPhone 15 Pro, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max. All models will see several upgrades; they are expected to have a USB Typ-C port, Dynamic Island, and more.

iPhone 15 Pro render

You can also expect some design changes for the Pro models. To know more about the iPhone 15 series expectations, have a look at our article! Don’t forget to share your thoughts on the discontinuation of a few iPhones this year in the comments below.

Featured Image: iPhone 12