Following the reports of MacBook Pro users facing an unusual charging issue, Apple AirPods Max users are now facing excessive battery drainage when the wireless headphones are not in use. The issue persists even when the headphones are kept in their smart case. They range from high battery drainage to unusual degradation of the batteries.

Now, if you are unaware, ever since Apple released its premium-category AirPods Max, there has been some confusion about how the device saves battery power to deliver the claimed 20 hours of listening time. So, Apple swooped in to explain the working of the low-power mode and ultra-low-power mode on a dedicated support page following the launch of the device in the market.

However, many users have now taken to Apple forums and Reddit to report that their AirPods Max headphones are draining their batteries even when the device is idle or inside its smart case. As a result, some users are claiming that their devices are going from full battery level to 1% overnight.

Moreover, it is worth mentioning that the AirPods Max does not come with a dedicated power button. So, there is no way for the users to manually turn off the devices. You cannot turn on the low-power or ultra-low-power mode and it activates automatically.

Now, following the reports, some users have stated that this might be a software issue, and resetting the AirPods Max might fix the battery drain issues. As a result, a simple reset might fix your expensive Apple headphones and prevent excessive battery drain.

How to Fix Apple AirPods Max Battery Drain Issue

So, if you are one of the affected users looking for a solution, then do follow the steps below to reset your AirPods Max:

On your AirPods Max, press and hold the digital crown and the noise-control button simultaneously.

Wait for the device to show an orange light. This means that your headphones are restarting. Keep holding the buttons until that orange light turns white. This confirms that your headphones have been reset to factory settings.

So, this is how you can reset your AirPods Max and possibly fix the battery-drainage issue.

Now, do keep in mind that resetting the device is not a guaranteed fix for the battery drain issue on the AirPods Max. The cause of this issue is still unknown and there are no reports on whether Apple will fix this via software updates or replace the batteries of the device in the future.