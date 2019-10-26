While there are a lot of methods to completely tweak and personalize an Android smartphone, there exists an app named Cometin that allows you to make some useful customizations that would improve your smartphone usage experience without rooting your phone.

Cometin is an Android app that contains a collection of features in the form of modules, making use of Google’s Dynamic Modules feature. Implementing features as modules makes it easier for the developer to organize & deliver future updates and helps the user to download only the features he/she wants.

Right now, the app has eight modules namely Ambient display, Better rotation, Caffeine, Darker brightness, Parallel, Hide heads-up, Remap assistant, and Cometin Sync. Let’s get to know what these modules offer one by one.

The ambient display module allows you to design a custom ambient display for your phone. My favorite module is Better rotation, a module that allows you to force all screen orientations for all apps. I’ve got to admit how I missed this feature after moving from custom ROMs.

Caffeine offers you to keep the screen turned on in case you’re using it for an extensive period of time. You can also configure the module to turn off the screen after a specific time interval.

Darker brightness pushes the limits with the brightness by applying a darker overlay for reducing the screen brightness beyond the default screen brightness levels. Parallel module lets you create a second instance of apps by using the work profile.

Hide heads-up, as the name hints, dismisses notifications with low priority. Remap assistant lets you trigger shortcut actions that you assign. Finally, we have Cometin Sync, a module that allows you to sync notifications, URLs and access sticky notes between a synced phone and PC.

You may join the app’s Telegram support group here if you need help with the app or if you have module suggestions that would make the app better.

Check out Cometin from the link below and let us know your thoughts on it in the comments.

Download Cometin from the Play Store (Free)