Angry Birds 3 Targets a 2027 Release Date; Cast Announced

Aparna Ukil
Angry Birds
Image Credit: Sony Pictures (via X/@SonyAnimation)
  • Angry Birds 3 has been announced by Paramount Pictures and is set to release on January 29, 2027.
  • The new movie will feature the old cast while also introducing some fresh faces.
  • Rovio Entertainment confirmed that the stakes will get higher in the third movie. 

Angry Birds are all set to hit the big screens again with a third movie. The first two films of the franchise were released in 2016 and 2019, respectively, by Sony Pictures, and now, Paramount has taken the responsibility to distribute Angry Birds 3 in global theatres on January 29, 2027.

The intriguing news came through Rovio Entertainment, which will produce the film alongside the Japanese video game company Sega. While details about the movie are limited at the moment, Rovio hinted that the stakes would get higher in the third installment during a recent event.

The original cast and characters, including Jason Sudeikis’ Red, Josh Gad’s Chuck, Rachel Bloom’s Silver, and Danny McBride’s Bomb, will make a comeback. On the other hand, several new faces will also enter the game to make the experience worthwhile. These include Keke Palmer, Emma Myers, Lily James, Tim Robinson, Sam Richardson, Walker Scobell, Marcello Hernandez, Anna Cathcart, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Psalm West, and Nikki Glaser.

The 2016 film received mixed reviews and a 43% Rotten Tomatoes rating. In contrast, fans praised the improvements that the second film brought in 2019. Now that we are approaching the third installment, let’s see how things turn out for the Angry Birds.

Will they succeed in impressing the video game fans and accumulate a new audience base, or will it be a mediocre film that will be forgotten in a couple of days? We will have to wait until 2027 to see how the third movie holds up to everyone’s expectations.

