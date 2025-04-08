Early Reviews for The Last of Us Season 2 Hail It as an Incredible Continuation of the Hit Show

Max’s renowned video game adaptation, The Last of Us TV Show, returns with a darker season 2 in a week. The show’s debut season is a masterpiece and sets the bar so high for the upcoming seasons. The second season has been in the works for nearly two years and is all set for the premiere. Ahead of the TLOU season 2’s premiere, the critics were invited to an earlier screening of the second season. Therefore, the first reviews for The Last of Us Season 2 are out along with the Rotten Tomatoes score.

Image Credit: Max (via X/@TheLastofUsHBO)

The first season of TLOU was a video game adaptation done right and it was praised by critics and audiences alike back in 2023. Coming back to The Last of Us Season 2, the latest season is certified fresh with a 93% score based on 45 reviews at the time of writing. In comparison, the first season of The Last of Us received a 96% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Andrew Webster from The Verge summarizes the second season as “What’s impressive about the show’s second season is how it maintains that same revenge-fueled storyline (or, at least, the first half of it) while also building on it.” Meanwhile, Sabrina Barr from Metro UK says, “The Last Of Us had a mighty task on its hands to live up to its first season. Fans of the drama will not be disappointed.”

If you are wondering if season 2 still remains faithful to its source material, “It’s in the painstaking process of actually adapting, however, that season 2 truly soars. Following the broad strokes of the game is as straightforward as it gets, but making various changes to further enrich an already-compelling narrative? That’s what puts this on another level altogether,” says Jeremy Mathai from Slash Film.

However, some critics noted that the upcoming suffers from pacing issues as the creators have decided to adapt only the first half of the game. As someone who finished The Last of Us Part II videogame (review), I can understand why the critics must have felt the second season 2 to be incomplete. Apart from this issue, it looks like Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann have once again expanded their franchise with a brutal and powerful second season.

The Last of Us Season 2 will premiere later this Sunday, April 13, on Max. Upon hearing the massive positive reviews for the forthcoming season 2, I’m so excited to watch the latest episodes starting this weekend. That said, what are your predictions for season 2 of TLOU? Let us know in the comments below.