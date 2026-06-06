Alien Isolation 2 Announced at Summer Game Fest 2026, Promises More Scares Than Ever

Creative Assembly and 20th Century Games have finally pulled back the curtain on Alien Isolation 2, the sequel to the classic horror title from 2014. The pre-alpha footage for the title was shown during the Summer Game Fest. In the reveal, the developers have revealed that the Xenomorph scares are just as good as ever while taking players to a whole new setting.

Alien Isolation 2 Gives the Xenomorph an Open Hunting Ground

The new trailer revealed a dilapidated space marine base that players will have to navigate through. Of course, they have to do so while a dangerous Xenomorph follows your every step. The setting for the title switches things up, taking Amanda Ripley from an abandoned spaceship to an open playground set on a forest planet.

Tráiler de presentación de Alien Isolation 2. pic.twitter.com/3RR5C8vpFz — NotPalo (@NotPaloIntel) June 5, 2026

The visuals for the title seem like they’re pushing the current gen to its limits. Since the footage shown is pre-alpha, it is bound to go through many changes before the final product. However, the setting and environments look right at home for Creative Assembly’s highly anticipated return to the franchise.

Of course, the Xenomorph looks frightening as ever, maintaining its iconic design from the movies and the previous title. Just like Alien Isolation, players can expect an incredibly sophisticated AI for the alien to be present throughout the game. With a new hunting ground for it, it will be interesting to see what scares the creature has in store for the players.

Alien Isolation 2 is set to release for Xbox, PlayStation 5, PC (via Steam), and Nintendo Switch 2. As of now, Creative Assembly has not provided a release date for the title.

Are you excited about embodying Amanda Ripley again and taking out the bloodthirsty Xenomorph in creative ways? Tell us in the comments below!