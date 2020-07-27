Airtel is reportedly offering 1GB of free data to select customers. The company is allegedly distributing the promotional data offers when customers recharge their SIM cards with other data plans.

According to OnlyTech, the aforesaid free data will be valid for just three days. The offer is seemingly available only to select users. If you’re one of them, you will apparently get intimated through a text message.

The report cites an incident where one of the blog’s forum members was offered a total of 4GB data instead of the usual 1GB data benefit upon recharging the Rs.48 data pack. The blog claims to have independently verified it as well when they recharged with ‘Rs. 49 Smart Recharge Pack’.

From what it looks like, the company is offering additional data benefits alongside budget-friendly plans. However, we can’t be sure if it is being offered with long-term plans. On my Airtel SIM, I haven’t received a message about such an offer so far. Let us know if you got one in the comments section below.

Meanwhile, Airtel recently started offering ‘Free Data Coupons’ that offers 2 coupons of 1GB data with 28 days validity for customers who recharge Rs. 219, Rs. 249, Rs. 279, Rs. 298, Rs. 349, and Rs. 398 prepaid plans.

Before Airtel, telecom giant Jio was spotted offering free data to some of its subscribers last month. Jio was reportedly giving away 2GB data to its customers for four days. So, have you received any messages from Airtel about getting additional data after a recharge? If so, let us know in the comments.