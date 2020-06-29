Reliance Jio has reportedly brought back its free 2GB daily data offer for select customers. According to OnlyTech, the company is offering the added benefits for four days this time around. This is unlike earlier, when the company was offering the free data for five days. Jio has offered additional free data occasionally in the past, but this particular offer is coming after a long time.

Do note that the free data allocation is over and above the daily allocation. Which means, if you’re on the 2GB/day plan, you’ll get a total of 4GB on those four days. Similarly, subscribers on the 1.5GB plan will get 3.5GB daily high-speed data during the offer period.

It is worth noting that the extra data isn’t available for all users. It isn’t available to me yet, but some social media users seem to be confirming the news by posting screenshots of their free data offer. Jio subscribers can see if it’s available to them by checking the ‘My Plans’ section of their MyJio app.

The additional data is, at best, a small relief for customers who are reeling from a series of tariff hikes from Jio over the past few months. Not only has the company increased its tariffs at least three times in quick succession over the past few months, but it also recently proposed to gradually increase data prices in the country to Rs. 20 per GB from Rs. 15 per GB currently. The company also recently discontinued its cheapest prepaid plan worth Rs. 98.