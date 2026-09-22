Activision President Says the Studio Wants to Make the “Greatest Halo Game Ever”

Xbox’s internal restructuring on September 22 has placed all future Halo games under Activision, with the studio set to lead development on the next mainline entry alongside longtime developer Halo Studios. To reassure the Halo fanbase, Activision president Rob Kostich has come out swinging with claims to make the “greatest Halo game ever”.

According to Game File’s report, the Activision president is “ready and excited” to deliver the next mainline Halo game, and the studio has already started assembling a team to start development.

“For Halo, our goal is clear: make the greatest Halo game ever, worthy of its universe and legacy, while staying true to what made players love it in the first place,” said Kostich. Here’s the rest of his statement regarding Halo:

It is a bold ambition, one that this franchise deserves. We have already begun assembling a purpose-built team, unique in capability and talent, ready and excited to deliver this next chapter with the community.

Image Credit: Halo/Xbox

Kostich’s response was much needed for the Halo fanbase, as both the recent Halo titles, Halo Infinite and Halo: Campaign Evolved remake, were a far cry from being the greatest Halo games ever. Halo Studios cut support for Halo Infinite back in November 2025, while Halo: Campaign Evolved opened to mixed reception on release.

Currently, the bar for the Halo series is low, so Activision spearheading the next Halo game will undoubtedly mark a turning point for the franchise. With the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 publisher now at the helm, there’s hope it can deliver the “greatest Halo game ever,” backed by years of FPS expertise.

Meanwhile, today’s Xbox restructuring also merged Playground Games and Turn 10 Studios to focus on Xbox’s Forza and Fable. At the same time, Ninja Theory is reportedly at risk of closure after failing to secure a publisher.

That said, do you think Activision is up to the task of developing the “greatest Halo game ever?” Tell us what you think in the comments section below.