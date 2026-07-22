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Halo Campaign Evolved Early Access Release Time and Date (Countdown Timer)

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Halo Campaign Evolved Premium Edition Cover
Image Credit: Halo Studios
In Short
  • The Early Access for Halo Campaign Evolved will begin on July 23, 2026, at 11 AM EDT.
  • The global release of Halo Campaign Evolved will take place on July 28, 2026, at 11 AM EDT.
  • Halo Campaign Evolved will also be available on day one on Xbox Game Pass.
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Halo Campaign Evolved, the remake of the 2001 classic built in Unreal Engine 5, releases next week. But the game will be available in Early Access to Premium Edition owners from July 23. Wondering about the exact release date and time for Halo Campaign Evolved early access? Check out the release date and time for the next Halo title, along with a countdown timer below.

What Time Does Halo Campaign Evolved Early Access Start?

The Early Access for Halo Campaign Evolved is set to release on July 23, 2026, at 11 AM EDT. This will only be available to players who pre-ordered the Premium Edition or Collector’s Edition, and it grants them 5 days of early access for the new Halo title. 

Early Access will unlock simultaneously across the world for all players. Here, you can check out the Halo Campaign Evolved Early Access release time for your time zone:

RegionEarly Access Release Time
US WestJuly 23, 2026 – 08:00 AM (PDT)
US EastJuly 23, 2026 – 11:00 AM (EDT)
BrazilJuly 23, 2026 – 12:00 PM (BRT)
UKJuly 23, 2026 – 04:00 PM (BST)
GermanyJuly 23, 2026 – 05:00 PM (CEST)
FranceJuly 23, 2026 – 05:00 PM (CEST)
South AfricaJuly 23, 2026 – 05:00 PM (SAST)
TurkeyJuly 23, 2026 – 06:00 PM (TRT)
RussiaJuly 23, 2026 – 06:00 PM (MSK)
UAEJuly 23, 2026 – 07:00 PM (GST)
IndiaJuly 23, 2026 – 08:30 PM (IST)
SingaporeJuly 23, 2026 – 11:00 PM (SGT)
PhilippinesJuly 23, 2026 – 11:00 PM (PST)
ChinaJuly 23, 2026 – 11:00 PM (CST)
South KoreaJuly 24, 2026 – 12:00 AM (KST)
JapanJuly 24, 2026 – 12:00 AM (JST)
AustraliaJuly 24, 2026 – 01:00 AM (AEST)
New ZealandJuly 24, 2026 – 03:00 AM (NZST)
Master Chief with an energy sword in Halo Campaign Evolved
Image Credit: Halo Studios

Halo Campaign Evolved Early Access Countdown Timer

Here is a handy countdown timer for the early access release of Halo Campaign Evolved. You can bookmark this page and check back to see how long you have to wait for Early Access:

Halo Campaign Evolved Early Access begins in
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds

Early Access is now live!

When Does Halo Campaign Evolved Release Globally?

If you haven’t pre-ordered the Premium or Collector’s edition, Halo Campaign Evolved will release for you on July 28, 2026, at 11 AM EDT.

Players who pre-ordered Halo Campaign Evolved Standard Edition will be able to play the game when it releases next week. It is also on Xbox Game Pass on Xbox Series X/S and PC on day one.

Just like the early access, the global launch will feature a simultaneous release across the globe. This ensures every player gains access to the game at the same time. 

That said, check out the Halo Campaign Evolved global release time for your time zone right here:

RegionGlobal Release Time
US WestJuly 28, 2026 – 08:00 AM (PDT)
US EastJuly 28, 2026 – 11:00 AM (EDT)
BrazilJuly 28, 2026 – 12:00 PM (BRT)
UKJuly 28, 2026 – 04:00 PM (BST)
GermanyJuly 28, 2026 – 05:00 PM (CEST)
FranceJuly 28, 2026 – 05:00 PM (CEST)
South AfricaJuly 28, 2026 – 05:00 PM (SAST)
TurkeyJuly 28, 2026 – 06:00 PM (TRT)
RussiaJuly 28, 2026 – 06:00 PM (MSK)
UAEJuly 28, 2026 – 07:00 PM (GST)
IndiaJuly 28, 2026 – 08:30 PM (IST)
SingaporeJuly 28, 2026 – 11:00 PM (SGT)
PhilippinesJuly 28, 2026 – 11:00 PM (PST)
ChinaJuly 28, 2026 – 11:00 PM (CST)
South KoreaJuly 29, 2026 – 12:00 AM (KST)
JapanJuly 29, 2026 – 12:00 AM (JST)
AustraliaJuly 29, 2026 – 01:00 AM (AEST)
New ZealandJuly 29, 2026 – 03:00 AM (NZST)
Master Chief driving a Warthog in Halo: Campaign Evolved
Image Credit: Halo Studios

Have you pre-ordered your copy of Halo Campaign Evolved yet? Tell us in the comments below!

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Portrait of Pranav Maytray
Pranav Maytray

A die-hard fan of anything Souls-Like and lore-heavy. Can't help but dive deep into everything Fortnite, a long time favourite of his. In his free time, Pranav loves to watch movies, read comics, play Elden Ring (or Nightreign), and, most importantly, make music.

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