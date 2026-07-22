Halo Campaign Evolved Early Access Release Time and Date (Countdown Timer)

Halo Campaign Evolved, the remake of the 2001 classic built in Unreal Engine 5, releases next week. But the game will be available in Early Access to Premium Edition owners from July 23. Wondering about the exact release date and time for Halo Campaign Evolved early access? Check out the release date and time for the next Halo title, along with a countdown timer below.

What Time Does Halo Campaign Evolved Early Access Start?

The Early Access for Halo Campaign Evolved is set to release on July 23, 2026, at 11 AM EDT. This will only be available to players who pre-ordered the Premium Edition or Collector’s Edition, and it grants them 5 days of early access for the new Halo title.

Early Access will unlock simultaneously across the world for all players. Here, you can check out the Halo Campaign Evolved Early Access release time for your time zone:

Region Early Access Release Time US West July 23, 2026 – 08:00 AM (PDT) US East July 23, 2026 – 11:00 AM (EDT) Brazil July 23, 2026 – 12:00 PM (BRT) UK July 23, 2026 – 04:00 PM (BST) Germany July 23, 2026 – 05:00 PM (CEST) France July 23, 2026 – 05:00 PM (CEST) South Africa July 23, 2026 – 05:00 PM (SAST) Turkey July 23, 2026 – 06:00 PM (TRT) Russia July 23, 2026 – 06:00 PM (MSK) UAE July 23, 2026 – 07:00 PM (GST) India July 23, 2026 – 08:30 PM (IST) Singapore July 23, 2026 – 11:00 PM (SGT) Philippines July 23, 2026 – 11:00 PM (PST) China July 23, 2026 – 11:00 PM (CST) South Korea July 24, 2026 – 12:00 AM (KST) Japan July 24, 2026 – 12:00 AM (JST) Australia July 24, 2026 – 01:00 AM (AEST) New Zealand July 24, 2026 – 03:00 AM (NZST)

Image Credit: Halo Studios

Halo Campaign Evolved Early Access Countdown Timer

Here is a handy countdown timer for the early access release of Halo Campaign Evolved. You can bookmark this page and check back to see how long you have to wait for Early Access:

Halo Campaign Evolved Early Access begins in 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds Early Access is now live!

When Does Halo Campaign Evolved Release Globally?

If you haven’t pre-ordered the Premium or Collector’s edition, Halo Campaign Evolved will release for you on July 28, 2026, at 11 AM EDT.

Players who pre-ordered Halo Campaign Evolved Standard Edition will be able to play the game when it releases next week. It is also on Xbox Game Pass on Xbox Series X/S and PC on day one.

Just like the early access, the global launch will feature a simultaneous release across the globe. This ensures every player gains access to the game at the same time.

That said, check out the Halo Campaign Evolved global release time for your time zone right here:

Region Global Release Time US West July 28, 2026 – 08:00 AM (PDT) US East July 28, 2026 – 11:00 AM (EDT) Brazil July 28, 2026 – 12:00 PM (BRT) UK July 28, 2026 – 04:00 PM (BST) Germany July 28, 2026 – 05:00 PM (CEST) France July 28, 2026 – 05:00 PM (CEST) South Africa July 28, 2026 – 05:00 PM (SAST) Turkey July 28, 2026 – 06:00 PM (TRT) Russia July 28, 2026 – 06:00 PM (MSK) UAE July 28, 2026 – 07:00 PM (GST) India July 28, 2026 – 08:30 PM (IST) Singapore July 28, 2026 – 11:00 PM (SGT) Philippines July 28, 2026 – 11:00 PM (PST) China July 28, 2026 – 11:00 PM (CST) South Korea July 29, 2026 – 12:00 AM (KST) Japan July 29, 2026 – 12:00 AM (JST) Australia July 29, 2026 – 01:00 AM (AEST) New Zealand July 29, 2026 – 03:00 AM (NZST)

Image Credit: Halo Studios

Have you pre-ordered your copy of Halo Campaign Evolved yet? Tell us in the comments below!