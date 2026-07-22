Halo Campaign Evolved Early Access Release Time and Date (Countdown Timer)

- The Early Access for Halo Campaign Evolved will begin on July 23, 2026, at 11 AM EDT.
- The global release of Halo Campaign Evolved will take place on July 28, 2026, at 11 AM EDT.
- Halo Campaign Evolved will also be available on day one on Xbox Game Pass.
Halo Campaign Evolved, the remake of the 2001 classic built in Unreal Engine 5, releases next week. But the game will be available in Early Access to Premium Edition owners from July 23. Wondering about the exact release date and time for Halo Campaign Evolved early access? Check out the release date and time for the next Halo title, along with a countdown timer below.
What Time Does Halo Campaign Evolved Early Access Start?
The Early Access for Halo Campaign Evolved is set to release on July 23, 2026, at 11 AM EDT. This will only be available to players who pre-ordered the Premium Edition or Collector’s Edition, and it grants them 5 days of early access for the new Halo title.
Early Access will unlock simultaneously across the world for all players. Here, you can check out the Halo Campaign Evolved Early Access release time for your time zone:
|Region
|Early Access Release Time
|US West
|July 23, 2026 – 08:00 AM (PDT)
|US East
|July 23, 2026 – 11:00 AM (EDT)
|Brazil
|July 23, 2026 – 12:00 PM (BRT)
|UK
|July 23, 2026 – 04:00 PM (BST)
|Germany
|July 23, 2026 – 05:00 PM (CEST)
|France
|July 23, 2026 – 05:00 PM (CEST)
|South Africa
|July 23, 2026 – 05:00 PM (SAST)
|Turkey
|July 23, 2026 – 06:00 PM (TRT)
|Russia
|July 23, 2026 – 06:00 PM (MSK)
|UAE
|July 23, 2026 – 07:00 PM (GST)
|India
|July 23, 2026 – 08:30 PM (IST)
|Singapore
|July 23, 2026 – 11:00 PM (SGT)
|Philippines
|July 23, 2026 – 11:00 PM (PST)
|China
|July 23, 2026 – 11:00 PM (CST)
|South Korea
|July 24, 2026 – 12:00 AM (KST)
|Japan
|July 24, 2026 – 12:00 AM (JST)
|Australia
|July 24, 2026 – 01:00 AM (AEST)
|New Zealand
|July 24, 2026 – 03:00 AM (NZST)
Halo Campaign Evolved Early Access Countdown Timer
Here is a handy countdown timer for the early access release of Halo Campaign Evolved. You can bookmark this page and check back to see how long you have to wait for Early Access:
Early Access is now live!
When Does Halo Campaign Evolved Release Globally?
If you haven’t pre-ordered the Premium or Collector’s edition, Halo Campaign Evolved will release for you on July 28, 2026, at 11 AM EDT.
Players who pre-ordered Halo Campaign Evolved Standard Edition will be able to play the game when it releases next week. It is also on Xbox Game Pass on Xbox Series X/S and PC on day one.
Just like the early access, the global launch will feature a simultaneous release across the globe. This ensures every player gains access to the game at the same time.
That said, check out the Halo Campaign Evolved global release time for your time zone right here:
|Region
|Global Release Time
|US West
|July 28, 2026 – 08:00 AM (PDT)
|US East
|July 28, 2026 – 11:00 AM (EDT)
|Brazil
|July 28, 2026 – 12:00 PM (BRT)
|UK
|July 28, 2026 – 04:00 PM (BST)
|Germany
|July 28, 2026 – 05:00 PM (CEST)
|France
|July 28, 2026 – 05:00 PM (CEST)
|South Africa
|July 28, 2026 – 05:00 PM (SAST)
|Turkey
|July 28, 2026 – 06:00 PM (TRT)
|Russia
|July 28, 2026 – 06:00 PM (MSK)
|UAE
|July 28, 2026 – 07:00 PM (GST)
|India
|July 28, 2026 – 08:30 PM (IST)
|Singapore
|July 28, 2026 – 11:00 PM (SGT)
|Philippines
|July 28, 2026 – 11:00 PM (PST)
|China
|July 28, 2026 – 11:00 PM (CST)
|South Korea
|July 29, 2026 – 12:00 AM (KST)
|Japan
|July 29, 2026 – 12:00 AM (JST)
|Australia
|July 29, 2026 – 01:00 AM (AEST)
|New Zealand
|July 29, 2026 – 03:00 AM (NZST)
Have you pre-ordered your copy of Halo Campaign Evolved yet? Tell us in the comments below!