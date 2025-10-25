Halo Campaign Evolved Will Release on PS5, Xbox and PC with New Missions in 2026

The Halo World Championship promised a massive trailer, and boy, did it deliver! For fans of the original Halo, this is the “hot food” you’ve been starving for. The classic game is getting a full remake—titled Halo: Campaign Evolved, and the news is bigger than the Master Chief’s armor. Halo Campaign Evolved is officially releasing on Xbox, PC, and PS5 in 2026. The console war just got a legendary truce!

Campaign Evolved is more than just a remake. It is gorgeous in visuals and brings Master Chief’s first adventure to modern hardware. Built in UE5, the game rebuilds every mission with upgraded cinematics, music, and reworked voices. Here is the first trailer of Halo: Campaign Evolved.

Halo: Campaign Evolved Is a Second Remake

On top of the tag of remake, Campaign Evolved rebuilds every mission with 4K visuals and new cinematics. This will make the game feel fresh on new generation consoles, especially with the game’s new availability on PS5 as well. Moreover, the sandbox expands with hijackable vehicles, a drivable Wraith, and nine added series weapons. Microsoft has not announced the Halo Campaign Evolved release date beyond the 2026 window.

The remake supports day-one Game Pass, Xbox Cloud Gaming, and Xbox Play Anywhere. Two-player split-screen returns on console, while four-player online co-op adds cross-play and cross-progression. Three new prequel missions starring Master Chief and Sgt. Johnson join the campaign, and Skulls appear in their largest numbers yet. Alongside that, there will be fresh wayfinding and encounter pacing, including tweaks to The Library.

Is It Halo Combat Evolved? Again?

Yes, but this is a ground-up remake, not the 2011 Anniversary remaster. On the surface, it may sound like a remake, but it is more than that. Core “Halo feel” is preserved through legacy systems layered under UE5 rendering. Competitive multiplayer is not in the game, with MCC and Infinite remaining the PvP clients. This is perfect for players who want to focus on enjoying the single-player campaign.

Expect a firm Halo Campaign Evolved release date as the 25th anniversary nears. For newcomers and purists alike, this is Halo’s foundation rebuilt for today. Especially for the ones who are tired of the multiplayer experiences like Halo Infinite already.

What are your thoughts on the Halo: Campaign Evolved? Do you think it is a cash grab? Or will you grab it? Let us know in the comments.