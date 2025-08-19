Helldivers 2 Brings Halo ODST Legendary Warbond with Iconic UNSC Weapons

The galactic war rages on, and Helldivers everywhere have been answering the call for Managed Democracy. Now, Arrowhead is upping the ante with a crossover fans have dreamed of for years: Helldivers 2 Halo Warbond is finally happening! This Legendary Warbond is a love letter to Halo’s most iconic warriors, the ODST. Get ready to gear up with UNSC firepower and armor that’ll make even the Automatons sweat oil.

Everything in the Helldivers 2 Halo Warbond: Gear, Weapons, and More

Dropping on August 26, 2025, this Legendary Warbond brings an entire arsenal from the ODST playbook. The MA5C Assault Rifle headlines the lineup, a classic Halo rifle complete with an ammo counter and a built-in compass, perfect for spreading freedom.

Alongside it, the M6C/SOCOM Pistol makes a stealthy debut in Helldivers 2, featuring a suppressor for quiet takedowns. Fans of raw stopping power will love the M90A Shotgun, while the M7S SMG delivers suppressed chaos with precision.

Armor-wise, you’ll suit up like a Helljumper with the A-9 Helljumper Armor Set, giving you that iconic ODST look and the Feet First passive for stealth and durability. The sleeker A-35 Recon Armor Set offers agility with the same passive boost. To top it off, there are two ODST-themed capes, Honored Heirloom and Eye of the Clandestine, plus player cards, a title, and a vehicle pattern to keep your drop pods stylish.

The Legendary Warbond costs 1500 Super Credits and will be available through the Acquisitions Center. Just note: these aren’t compatible with the new Premium Warbond Token launching on the same day.

The Helldivers 2 Halo Warbond is a crossover that blends nostalgia with chaos in the best way possible. Squad up, lock and load, and show the galaxy why ODSTs and Helldivers never miss a fight for freedom.