In today’s day and age, everyone in a family has a smart device of their own. However, the family war starts at the end of the day once these devices run out of power. In comes the 5-in-1 FamilyCharger to save the day.

This 5-cable charging behemoth comes with every connector there is in the market. The 5-in-1 FamilyCharger is the one-stop-shop for charging all your devices at once. Equipped with one Micro-USB, one USB-C and three Lightning connectors, this can charge every type of device simultaneously.

If you’re presuming that this charger will charge your devices slower than the traditional single connector chargers, then I’m afraid you’re wrong. The charging station comes with a 52-W power adapter. Each connector is independent and this allows the charger to deliver dedicated power to each and every device simultaneously. Each of the connectors is capable of delivering power up to 12W. Also, the Micro-USB connector supports QuickCharge 3.0 up to 18W.

Now, if you are troubled by thinking that this charging station would be unsafe for your Apple devices, then you can relax already. The charger is MFi-certified, being the first of its kind. This means that charging your Apple devices with it won’t be a problem. It also comes with a reasonable 9-ft braided power cable and thus it is quite accessible by everyone in a room.

You can get the fully kitted FamilyCharger for $75. Now, if you already have your own 5-port power supply, you can get the Cord-Only version that excludes the 52W power adapter for $50. However, the sad part is that the charger is only available in the US.