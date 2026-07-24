Home > News > IO Interactive Quietly Removes Denuvo From 007 First Light After Two Months

IO Interactive Quietly Removes Denuvo From 007 First Light After Two Months

Portrait of Ajith Kumar Ajith Kumar
Comments 0
Young James Bond in 007: First Light poster
Image Credit: IO Interactive
In Short
  • IO Interactive has removed Denuvo Anti-Tamper from 007: First Light in the Behind Enemy Lines update.
  • The removal of Denuvo was confirmed on the game's SteamDB page after the latest update.
  • 007: First Light is now Denuvo-free two months after the game's launch.
Click Here to Add Beebom as a Trusted Source
Add as a preferred source on Google

Just days before launch, IO Interactive discreetly added Denuvo Anti-Tamper to its latest Bond title, 007: First Light. Now, according to the game’s Steam DB page, the developer has quietly removed the Denuvo DRM protection from 007: First Light in the latest Behind Enemy Lines update, two months after the game’s launch.

As promised, IO Interactive continues to add new content to 007: First Light, including new TacSim missions and suits for Bond, while also making various fixes and improvements. According to the changelog on the game’s SteamDB page, the Denuvo Anti-Tamper has been completely removed from 007: First Light in the recent update.

Therefore, the 007: First Light game is now officially Denuvo-free. If you are wondering why this is important, a part of the PC gaming community was extremely disappointed when IO Interactive silently included Denuvo anti-tamper in 007: First Light a few days before launch.

007 First Light Denuvo DRM removed
Image Credit: SteamDB

Many gamers were concerned about the potential performance loss due to the inclusion of DRM, with some even considering skipping the game at launch or going to the extent of cancelling their pre-orders. That was an unfortunate situation, as some gamers missed out on 007: First Light at launch, which featured a great story, spectacular cast, and addictive gameplay.

Now that Denuvo has been removed, those who previously skipped the game can finally experience 007: First Light’s missions without worrying about the potential performance or any issues related to DRM. If you are curious why IO Interactive decided to remove Denuvo from 007: First Light all of a sudden, there are several reasons.

Many studios remove the DRM once the game’s major launch period has passed. Also, several reports suggest that Denuvo costs studios around $30,000 per month. It’s also worth noting that 007: First Light was cracked just 13 days after launch, even when the game came with DRM protection.

So you can now understand why 007: First Light is Denuvo-free. That said, are you planning to purchase the game on Steam after a long wait? Let us know in the comments below.

Related Articles
IO Interactive Reclaims Project Fantasy After Xbox Exit, Confirms Independent Development
Pranav Maytray Jul 7, 2026
007 First Light DLC Announced, Bawma Returns in New Story Mission
Sanmay Chakrabarti Jun 6, 2026
007 First Light Easter Eggs and Hidden Details
Ishan Adhikary May 28, 2026
Will There Be a 007 First Light Sequel?
Ishan Adhikary May 27, 2026
#Tags
#gaming#featured
Portrait of Ajith Kumar
Ajith Kumar

Ajith Kumar is a Gaming and Entertainment Writer at Beebom, with over three years of experience delivering the latest news, guides, reviews, etc. He is a video game aficionado who has held a controller for almost his entire life. He loves immersing himself in souls and souls-like games, as well as story-rich RPGs, ARPGs, Survival Horror, and PS exclusives. His hunger to devour other players has led him to spend countless hours on live-service games like Marvel Rivals, Valorant, Fortnite, and ARC Raiders. After work, you will find him trying to clear his never-ending gaming backlog or juggling between his favorite live-service titles. Apart from gaming, Ajith also enjoys watching movies, TV shows, anime, and Real Madrid.

Comments 0
Leave a Reply

Loading comments...