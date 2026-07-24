IO Interactive Quietly Removes Denuvo From 007 First Light After Two Months

Just days before launch, IO Interactive discreetly added Denuvo Anti-Tamper to its latest Bond title, 007: First Light. Now, according to the game’s Steam DB page, the developer has quietly removed the Denuvo DRM protection from 007: First Light in the latest Behind Enemy Lines update, two months after the game’s launch.

As promised, IO Interactive continues to add new content to 007: First Light, including new TacSim missions and suits for Bond, while also making various fixes and improvements. According to the changelog on the game’s SteamDB page, the Denuvo Anti-Tamper has been completely removed from 007: First Light in the recent update.

Therefore, the 007: First Light game is now officially Denuvo-free. If you are wondering why this is important, a part of the PC gaming community was extremely disappointed when IO Interactive silently included Denuvo anti-tamper in 007: First Light a few days before launch.

Image Credit: SteamDB

Many gamers were concerned about the potential performance loss due to the inclusion of DRM, with some even considering skipping the game at launch or going to the extent of cancelling their pre-orders. That was an unfortunate situation, as some gamers missed out on 007: First Light at launch, which featured a great story, spectacular cast, and addictive gameplay.

Now that Denuvo has been removed, those who previously skipped the game can finally experience 007: First Light’s missions without worrying about the potential performance or any issues related to DRM. If you are curious why IO Interactive decided to remove Denuvo from 007: First Light all of a sudden, there are several reasons.

Many studios remove the DRM once the game’s major launch period has passed. Also, several reports suggest that Denuvo costs studios around $30,000 per month. It’s also worth noting that 007: First Light was cracked just 13 days after launch, even when the game came with DRM protection.

So you can now understand why 007: First Light is Denuvo-free. That said, are you planning to purchase the game on Steam after a long wait? Let us know in the comments below.