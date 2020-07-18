Back in 2018, YouTube introduced channel memberships as a way to support your favorite creators while enjoying a few membership perks. While the membership is currently available at ₹159/month in India, YouTube may soon add more payment timeframes.

According to a YouTube support post spotted by Android Police, the company may soon let users purchase either a three-month or six-month channel membership in a single payment.

Going by the post, the company will implement this new payment scheme on an experimental basis, starting from the 3rd of August. YouTube will run the experiment in the US, India, France, Germany, and Spain.

If we were to go by current channel membership price, the quarterly membership would cost ₹477 and half-yearly membership would be priced at ₹954. However, we could expect some sort of discounted pricing from YouTube’s side to make the offer more appealing to subscribers. Since India is one of the regions planned for running the experiment, we should be getting to know the exact price details soon.

A channel membership will give you loyalty badges that appear next to your name in comments and live chat, custom badges, custom emoji, extra clips, private live streams, promo-codes, and more.

The program will be valid for at least three months. Depending on the adoption rate, the company may decide whether to skip this or incorporate this as a payment option going forward.

Apart from this, YouTube was previously experimenting with a way to include a free channel membership to YouTube Premium members earlier this year. This May, the company ran a limited-time trial run with this program in Brazil, Ireland, Japan, South Korea, and the United Kingdom.