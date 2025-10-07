You Can Now Use Apps like Spotify and Canva Right Inside ChatGPT

At its DevDay 2025 event, OpenAI introduced a new way to chat with apps inside ChatGPT. Just like regular conversations, you can call an app within your ChatGPT conversation by simply mentioning the app name and pulling information as and when required. ChatGPT can also suggest a relevant app during conversations, or you can call them by name.

Apps show results in natural language in ChatGPT and display an interactive interface directly inside the chat. Currently, these apps are available in ChatGPT: Booking.com, Canva, Coursera, Figma, Expedia, Spotify and Zillow. OpenAI says more apps such as DoorDash, OpenTable, Instacart, Uber, AllTrails, etc. are coming soon.

For example, while making a playlist, you can say to make a playlist in Spotify, and ChatGPT will surface the app inside ChatGPT with relevant details. Similarly, while looking to buy a new home, ChatGPT can show the Zillow app with new listings and suggestions.

App support in ChatGPT is rolling out today to all logged-in ChatGPT users including free, Go, Plus, and Pro subscribers. That said, EU users don’t get the functionality for now.

OpenAI has also launched a new Apps SDK for developers which is built on the Model Context Protocol (MCP). This will allow developers to bring their own apps into ChatGPT. During the event, OpenAI also revealed that ChatGPT has reached 800 million active weekly users, up from ChatGPT’s 700 million users in August. OpenAI is just short of its goal of one billion users by the end of this year