In light of the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, Xiaomi is bringing a new initiative that lets potential customers experience a virtual demo of the company’s products from the comfort of their home. Called Xperience at Home, you can register for the virtual demo from your home for free.

Xiaomi India Xperience at Home

Xiaomi India announced the new initiative in a tweet on its official Twitter handle. “Mi Home presents #XperienceAtHome, a chance for you to experience a virtual demo of your favourite Mi products from the safety of your home,” reads the tweet. You can check out the tweet below:

Mi Home presents #XperienceAtHome, a chance for you to experience a virtual demo of your favourite Mi products from the safety of your home! Register via https://t.co/nTD4ozAqSi now for your free virtual demo. Follow @MiHomeIN for more details! pic.twitter.com/InFuBMNyG3 — Mi India (@XiaomiIndia) May 29, 2021

Interested customers should fill a Google Form to request a virtual demo. In the form, you need to enter your name, email address, mobile number, state, city, and pick the product. Xiaomi products eligible for this demo as of this writing include Mi 11X, Mi 11X Pro, Redmi Note 10S, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, Mi Laptop, Mi Robot Vacuum Cleaner, and Mi TV.

Once you submit the form, Xiaomi representatives should contact you to set up the virtual demo session. If you want to see a quick hands-on for Mi products that you can’t physically try out at a local Mi Home due to lockdown restrictions, you can register for the free virtual demo here. While you are at it, make sure you check our YouTube channel for a review of the products before making your purchase decision.

Xiaomi’s move to offer a virtual demo comes at a time when vaccinations are open for adults over the age of 18 in the country. To learn more about COVID vaccinations, you can check out our guides on registering for the COVID-19 vaccine, finding a slot at your nearest COVID-19 vaccination center, and the list of COVID-19 resources in India.