Home > News > Xfinity Is Giving GTA 6 Players Free Speed Boost for Its 212GB Preload

Xfinity Is Giving GTA 6 Players Free Speed Boost for Its 212GB Preload

Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary Sagnik Adhikary
GTA 6 screenshot with Jason and Lucia, on an official background of Xfinity's products.
Image Credit: Rockstar Games/Xfinity
In Short
  • Xfinity is offering its members a 2 Gbps internet speed boost to preload GTA 6 ahead of launch.
  • Members can now claim the offer through the mobile app, where it went live on November 10, 2026.
  • The offer gives eligible players a 2 Gbps speed boost for 15 days and remains available until December 3.
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GTA 6’s massive 212GB download size on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S has players looking to upgrade their internet plans, but some providers are already stepping up. Following Spectrum’s 2Gbps GTA 6 internet upgrade offer, Xfinity (Comcast) is giving eligible customers a similar speed boost to help them preload GTA 6 ahead of its November 19, 2026, launch.

In Comcast’s November 9 announcement, Xfinity revealed that members can claim a free 2Gbps internet speed boost lasting 15 days through the Xfinity mobile app. The offer went live on November 10 and remains available until December 3. Members can activate the boost whenever they want to preload GTA 6 ahead of its launch.

Lucia holding a weapon in GTA 6.
Image Credit: Rockstar Games

So, members who redeem the offer on December 3 can use it through December 18, but it’s more beneficial to use it now. With GTA 6 preloads already hampering internet speeds, this is an excellent opportunity for players to beat the rush and download the massive 212 GB of content on their PS5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles.

Xfinity says its 2Gbps speed boost can help players preload GTA 6 in just 30 minutes. Actual download times will vary depending on internet speeds and local network conditions, but most players should have plenty of time to prepare before GTA 6’s release date.

The internet service provider also expects November 10–19 to be the busiest period in its network’s history as millions of players rush to preload before GTA 6’s countdown concludes. That said, if you don’t get the Xfinity GTA 6 internet speed boost, you can contact Xfinity Customer Service to get access to it. However, you need an eligible plan to avail the benefit.

The 2Gbps boost should make it easier to get GTA 6’s 212GB file size out of the way before November 19, whether you’ve pre-ordered the digital or physical version. So, will you use the Xfinity speed boost to preload GTA 6? Tell us in the comments section below.

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Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary
Sagnik Adhikary

Sagnik Adhikary is a Gaming News Writer at Beebom with over 4 years of experience covering all sorts of news, guides, listicles, and more. He is an avid fan of single-player titles, expanding his coverage on games like GTA, God of War, Resident Evil, and more. He's also a sucker for terrfying horror games like Silent Hill 2, Alan Wake 2, and Dead Space, and is always looking for his next single-player obsession. After work, you'll find him swinging through Marvel's Spider-Man 2, driving around in Forza Horizon 5, or counting down the days till GTA 6.

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