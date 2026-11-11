Home > News > 12.5 Million American Gamers Will Take Time Off Work to Play GTA 6: Survey

12.5 Million American Gamers Will Take Time Off Work to Play GTA 6: Survey

Portrait of Sanmay Chakrabarti Sanmay Chakrabarti
GTA 6 Makes 12.5 Million US Gamers Take Time Off
Image Credit: Rockstar Games (edited by Beebom)
In Short
  • Around 12.5 million gamers plan to take time off or change their schedule for GTA 6's release.
  • The survey indicates that the percentage of players wanting to take leave to play GTA 6 is higher among Gen Z.
  • Men are slightly more likely to adjust their schedules around the game's release.
Click Here to Add Beebom as a Trusted Source
Add as a preferred source on Google

Around 12.5 million gamers in the US plan to take PTO (paid time off) or adjust their work or school schedules for the GTA 6 release on November 19, 2026. The data comes from a survey conducted by PCMag, and it shows how far gamers are willing to go for Rockstar’s latest blockbuster game in the GTA franchise.

The report mentions that more than half of US adult gamers are upgrading their console this season, with GTA 6 being a clear priority reason. With GTA becoming the most pre-ordered game of all time, it leaves no doubt that gamers will be upgrading their system to be ready for its November 19 release.

Gamers Take Time Off In Large Numbers for GTA 6 Release

Another interesting detail from the PC Mag GTA 6 survey is that the percentage of players jumps from 8% to 13% when only accounting for Gen Z. The number is slightly higher for males than females (9% vs 7%), but it’s a fairly even share.

So, if you are yet to pre-order GTA 6, make sure to do it now to get the Vice City Vintage pack.

GTA 6 Jason and Lucia
Image Credit: Rockstar Games

Although GTA 6 comes 13 years after the previous release in the franchise, the game is big enough that Gen Z also doesn’t want to miss out on it. With GTA 5 being around for ages, it would be many Gen Z’s first game in the franchise.

Similarly, GTA 6 will also be the first GTA game for many in Gen Alpha and later. So, we will also have to see their reception to the game. Learn about the differences between GTA 6 and GTA 5, so that you know which game to start your journey in the franchise.

For many, especially those of us from the older generation who’ve spent time in Vice City, GTA 6 is going to be a nostalgia ride that we cannot miss. Playing the game would be equivalent to going on a relaxing trip for us old-timers.

That’s also true on a wider scale, as 44% of gamers have cited stress relief and relaxation as the primary reason for playing video games this holiday season. Some are even waiting for holiday sales and discounts to evade the rising console prices and hardware costs amid the RAM shortage crisis.

So, have you taken time off or reordered your schedule for GTA 6? Let us know in the comments section below.

Related Articles
GTA 6 Will Be Playable on Xbox One, but There’s a Catch
Sagnik Adhikary Nov 10, 2026
GTA 6 Festival: Date, Artist Lineup, Tickets, and More
Shubham Chaurasia Nov 10, 2026
GTA 6 Jason and Lucia Relationship Explained
Sanmay Chakrabarti Nov 10, 2026
GTA 6 Officially Targets 30 FPS on PS5 and Xbox, Confirms Rockstar
Sagnik Adhikary Nov 10, 2026
#Tags
Grand Theft Auto 6
Portrait of Sanmay Chakrabarti
Sanmay Chakrabarti

An old soul who loves CRPGs and Souls-Like to death. Takes pleasure in simplifying "Complex and Hard" games for casual players with tailored guides and videos. He loves to explore new places, read fantasy fiction, watch anime, and create wacky character builds in his off time. He also loves solving puzzles, and is proud of maintaining his long winning streak on NYT Connections.

Comments 0
Leave a Reply

Loading comments...
    Recent News
    Kai Cenat Officially Completes His Massive GTA Marathon Ahead of GTA 6
    Kai Cenat Officially Completes His Massive GTA Marathon Ahead of GTA 6
    Portrait of Ishan Adhikary Ishan Adhikary
    GTA 6 Preload Hampering Internet Speed as Players Rush to Download
    GTA 6 Preload Hampering Internet Speed as Players Rush to Download
    Portrait of Sanmay Chakrabarti Sanmay Chakrabarti
    KitKat Just Took Its Stolen Chocolate Heist to GTA 6's Vice City
    KitKat Just Took Its Stolen Chocolate Heist to GTA 6's Vice City
    Portrait of Bipradeep Biswas Bipradeep Biswas
    Dark Souls 2 and 3 Online Servers Finally Back After 12-Day Shutdown
    Dark Souls 2 and 3 Online Servers Finally Back After 12-Day Shutdown
    Portrait of Shubham Chaurasia Shubham Chaurasia
    Sony Shuts Down the PS Plus PC App and Hardly Anyone Will Miss It
    Sony Shuts Down the PS Plus PC App and Hardly Anyone Will Miss It
    Portrait of Shubham Chaurasia Shubham Chaurasia
    ARC Raiders Crosses 17 Million Sales in Just Over a Year
    ARC Raiders Crosses 17 Million Sales in Just Over a Year
    Portrait of Shubham Chaurasia Shubham Chaurasia
    Real-Life GTA 6 Car Is Up for Sale for a Whopping $1.3 Million
    Real-Life GTA 6 Car Is Up for Sale for a Whopping $1.3 Million
    Portrait of Shubham Chaurasia Shubham Chaurasia