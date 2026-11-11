12.5 Million American Gamers Will Take Time Off Work to Play GTA 6: Survey

Around 12.5 million gamers in the US plan to take PTO (paid time off) or adjust their work or school schedules for the GTA 6 release on November 19, 2026. The data comes from a survey conducted by PCMag, and it shows how far gamers are willing to go for Rockstar’s latest blockbuster game in the GTA franchise.

The report mentions that more than half of US adult gamers are upgrading their console this season, with GTA 6 being a clear priority reason. With GTA becoming the most pre-ordered game of all time, it leaves no doubt that gamers will be upgrading their system to be ready for its November 19 release.

Gamers Take Time Off In Large Numbers for GTA 6 Release

Another interesting detail from the PC Mag GTA 6 survey is that the percentage of players jumps from 8% to 13% when only accounting for Gen Z. The number is slightly higher for males than females (9% vs 7%), but it’s a fairly even share.

So, if you are yet to pre-order GTA 6, make sure to do it now to get the Vice City Vintage pack.

Image Credit: Rockstar Games

Although GTA 6 comes 13 years after the previous release in the franchise, the game is big enough that Gen Z also doesn’t want to miss out on it. With GTA 5 being around for ages, it would be many Gen Z’s first game in the franchise.

Similarly, GTA 6 will also be the first GTA game for many in Gen Alpha and later. So, we will also have to see their reception to the game. Learn about the differences between GTA 6 and GTA 5, so that you know which game to start your journey in the franchise.

For many, especially those of us from the older generation who’ve spent time in Vice City, GTA 6 is going to be a nostalgia ride that we cannot miss. Playing the game would be equivalent to going on a relaxing trip for us old-timers.

That’s also true on a wider scale, as 44% of gamers have cited stress relief and relaxation as the primary reason for playing video games this holiday season. Some are even waiting for holiday sales and discounts to evade the rising console prices and hardware costs amid the RAM shortage crisis.

So, have you taken time off or reordered your schedule for GTA 6? Let us know in the comments section below.