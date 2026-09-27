World’s First Minecraft Hotel Is Coming to London in 2027

The Minecraft Live event in September showcased how the game is going to become a full-blown vacation destination. Mojang Studios and Merlin Entertainments revealed the world’s first official Minecraft Hotel, set to become a part of Minecraft World at Chessington World of Adventures Resort in south-west London in 2027.

The Minecraft Hotel is designed to extend the adventure beyond the park gates, giving fans a chance to stay inside the block-inspired world. And yes, there’s a dizzying rollercoaster ride in the adventure park!

The Hotel will keep the game’s blocky aesthetic intact, along with Minecraft-inspired experiences. So, guests can expect encounters with the familiar Minecraft mobs, a Deep Sea Diner, and rooms designed to continue the fantasy world even after leaving the park.

Additionally, the Minecraft World-themed park will also feature Escape the Nether, an indoor-outdoor rollercoaster inspired by the dangerous dimension. It is now being promoted as the world’s first Minecraft-themed rollercoaster.

Now, concept art for the Minecraft Hotel shown in Minecraft Live in September 2026 teases a blocky building inspired by the in-game aesthetics with an outdoor sitting area. The entrance of the Hotel is shown to have the famous Baby Zombie Chicken Jockey alongside rails, Minecarts, Steve with a pickaxe, and more.

Image Credit: Minecraft Hotel Concept Art (via Chessington World of Adventures Resort/Minecraft)

The concept art for a Deep Sea Diner is seen to have Mossy Stone pillars with kelp stalks hanging from the ceiling, while the walls display the Minecraft Ocean Monuments. The rooms of the Minecraft Hotel are shown with redstone lamps, wooden chests, alongside Creeper and TNT-themed cushions.

The announcement for the Minecraft Hotel came alongside other major reveals, including the DLCs planned for the ARPG sequel. While a new Ice Caves biome in Minecraft is coming this winter, the brand-new Sift dimension is planned for 2027. Finally, after more than a decade, The Sift in Minecraft is the fourth new dimension with brand-new mobs and vegetation.

And that is all you need to know about the world’s first Minecraft-themed Hotel opening in London, UK. Are you planning on a first visit to the park? Tell us in the comments below.