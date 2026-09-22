Minecraft Live September 2026 Time Confirmed, Here’s What to Expect

Mojang has officially revealed the next Minecraft Live in September 2026, and the event is just a few days away. As announced during ‘The Last Stand‘, a Mojang special event, the livestream is scheduled for September 26 at 10 AM PT/ 7 PM CEST.

This has given us fans the first official confirmation after the Minecraft Live date had already surfaced through an in-game notification in the Bedrock edition for UK English players. The timing is great since the latest Minecraft Wilderness Bound update dropped a week ago, and it leaves plenty of room for Mojang to tease what comes next.

The announcement came right at the end of the special event, but Mojang wasn’t finished there. Following the event’s finale boss battle with the blue Creeper, the broadcast moved into a story sequence teasing Minecraft Dungeons 2 before revealing the date and time of the upcoming Minecraft Live.

Image Credit: Mojang Studios

The teased story showcased a peaceful Overworld before a group of Illagers discovered the portal to The Sift dimension in Minecraft Dungeons 2. The sequence then ended with a direct message telling players to discover the next chapter at the Minecraft Live event later this week.

When it comes to watching the Minecraft September Live showcase, it is pretty straightforward. All you need to do is head to the official YouTube channel. Apart from the next chapter to Dungeons 2, we can expect to get a few glimpses of the upcoming game drops, developer discussion, some behind-the-scenes materials, and other announcements about vanilla Minecraft’s future.

So, later this week, we might finally get a substantial look at the next and potentially final game drop of 2026, including the winter-themed content. A Deep Dig after-show is also expected to follow the main presentation, giving developers plenty of opportunity to showcase the new features.

And that sums up the confirmed time and date for the upcoming Minecraft Live in September 2026. So, what are you expecting to be announced at this event? Let us know in the comments below.