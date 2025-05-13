Windows 11 Settings App Gets an AI Agent, First on Copilot+ PCs

Today, Microsoft released an AI agent in Windows Settings, which allows you to address PC issues with a single click. The update is first rolling out to Snapdragon-powered Copilot+ PCs in the Windows 11 Insider Beta channel. Microsoft says the new AI agent is coming to AMD and Intel-based Copilot+ PCs pretty soon.

The AI agent in Windows Settings uses an on-device AI model to understand your intent and perform actions on your behalf after you grant permission. For instance, if you feel the mouse pointer is too small, you can describe your issue in the search bar of Windows Settings. The AI agent then understands your issue and offers a one-click option to fix the problem for you.

Similarly, you can say “how to control my PC by voice,” and the AI agent will suggest the right steps to address the issue. With the new AI agent in Windows Settings, Microsoft is making Windows 11 an agent-driven OS. Apart from that, Microsoft has announced several new AI features for Windows 11.

If you have a Snapdragon-powered Copilot+ PC, move to the Beta channel and install the Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 26120.3964 (KB5058496), which is based on version 24H2. Now, to enable the AI agent in Windows Settings, you can set up ViVeTool and run the below command, as mentioned by Windows watcher @phantomofearth.

vivetool /enable /id:53427769,57244651

You can even run the above command on the Dev channel (26200.5600) and it works fine. Note that the primary device language must be set to English to enable the AI agent in Windows 11.