Microsoft Build 2025: Windows 11 to Get MCP Support for AI Agents

Today, at the Build 2025 event, Microsoft announced that native MCP (Model Context Protocol) support is coming to Windows 11. In case you are unaware, MCP is an open standard that allows AI models to communicate with external data, API, or services. MCP has been introduced by Anthropic to leverage the power of AI with external data. It can be used to enable AI agents on Windows 11.

David Weston, Microsoft’s VP of OS Security, writes, “Windows 11 will support developers building intelligent applications that want to use MCP and generative AI capabilities to build applications centered around generative AI and intelligence which can leverage MCP where appropriate to take actions on behalf of the user.“

While introducing MCP on Windows 11, Microsoft is also emphasizing to improve security. For a secure agentic architecture, Microsoft is working on several threat vectors such as Cross-Prompt Injection, Authentication Gaps, Credential Leakage, Tool Poisoning, and more.

In addition, Microsoft says, “Only MCP servers which meet a baseline security criteria will be available in the Windows Registry.” The company also noted that principle of least privilege will be enforced to minimize the impact of any possible attack using an MCP server.

Finally, the private preview of MCP integration into Windows 11 will be available to developers after the Build event for feedback purposes.