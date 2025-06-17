Microsoft Accidentally Replaces Windows 11 Startup Sound with Vista

Lately, everyone’s been debating Apple’s new Liquid Glass design, comparing it to Aero Glass from Windows Vista. Well, it seems like someone from Microsoft themselves wanted to join in on the fun as the company “accidentally” replaced Windows 11’s startup sound with that of Windows Vista.

This report comes from Windows Insiders (first spotted by X/@XenoPanther) who noticed this boot sound bug in the latest Windows 11 preview build 26200.5651 that was released on Friday. The Windows 11 bootup .WAV file was replaced with the .WAV file of the Windows Vista boot chime.

Thankfully, the company quickly acknowledged the issue and added it to their release notes. But, they turned the situation into a fun twist by stating, “This week’s flight comes with a delightful blast from the past and will play the Windows Vista boot sound instead of the Windows 11 boot sound. We’re working on a fix.”

Brandon LeBlanc, Windows Insider Senior Program Manager, chimed in on X, replying to curious users with, “I went in and had some fun with the sound files in Windows and thought folks needed a blast from the past.” He later admitted that it was a bug, and they are looking into it.

It is still unclear whether this was a mistake and an unintentional bug, or whether someone at the company was getting too nostalgic over Windows Vista. Who knows, but I would rather have them keep the bug as a fun easter egg just for the old time’s sake.