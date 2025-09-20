Windows 11 Adds Another Button to Trick You Into Using Copilot

If you haven’t had your fill of Copilot yet, today’s a good day for you, as Microsoft has added a new “Share with Copilot” button in the latest Windows 11 Insider Preview build. And this one is more obvious than others, since it appears every time you hover your cursor on any app on the Taskbar.

Share with Copilot in Windows 11 Taskbar

Microsoft introduced the new “Share with Copilot” button in the latest Windows 11 Insider Preview 26220.6690 (Dev Channel) build, as mentioned in the blog post. It makes it easy to share the screen with Copilot Vision. If you want a breakdown of the Excel sheet data, learn more about a currently playing song, or are curious about a photo in an app, click the button.

Image Credit: Microsoft

Copilot Vision will analyze the contents on the screen and show relevant information. You can later dig deeper into the topic using the Microsoft Copilot chatbot. If it is something complicated, you can even ask the AI to break it down into simpler steps for better understanding.

However, since it is part of the Insider preview, it might get removed in the final release depending on the response from users. Besides this, the same preview also features an on-screen translate text feature. This can be useful for some webpages that are not available in your native language.

But that takes us to the question: How much Copilot do you really need in your life? Windows already has Copilot in Notes app, Taskbar, Edge browser, and even on some physical keyboards. It feels like Windows has become the dumping ground for Microsoft to offload all its Copilot products.