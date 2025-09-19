Microsoft’s Xbox Copilot, The New “Gaming Sidekick”, Has Arrived on Windows 11 PCs

Xbox Copilot is one of the recent endeavors of Microsoft’s plan to attract gamers to a tighter ecosystem. The Xbox Copilot was revealed to become the perfect gaming assistant for players worldwide, giving them perfect advice as well as helping them capture memorable moments. Finally, gamers can test it out on their Windows 11. Starting today, Microsoft has decided to roll out Xbox Copilot for Windows 11 worldwide.

Microsoft’s Xbox Copilot Is Rolling Out Today for Windows 11 PCs Globally

Tayler O’ Malley has taken to Xbox Wire to announce Xbox Copilot’s global release. The gaming copilot will be rolling for players aged 18 and older on PC. The new “gaming sidekick” will be made available through the Xbox Game Bar for PC starting today, and the Xbox app for mobile users in October.

Image Credit: Microsoft (via Xbox Wire)

The gaming copilot will have an AI voice mode, letting players communicate with it using voice commands. This is to keep gamers from getting distracted during high-stakes duels.

Those interested in using Microsoft’s Xbox Copilot must make sure to have the Xbox PC app installed on their Windows. After that, press the Windows + G key to open the Xbox Game bar. Find the Gaming Copilot icon and open the widget. Also, make sure to log in to your Xbox account.

Furthermore, this feature is only becoming available for Windows 11 users, so those who are still stuck on Windows 10 need to upgrade to Windows 11 if they want to experience it.

So, that’s it. Looking forward to testing out the new Microsoft Xbox Copilot gaming sidekick? Let us know in the comments below.