After the Coronavirus-led pandemic took over the world, we have seen countless kinds of face masks pop up in the market. There was the Leaf “Smart” Mask, then we saw Razer’s over-the-top “Project Hazel”, and recently LG (before shutting its smartphone business) came up with the “Puricare” face mask. Now, rapper and music composer will.i.am has unveiled a feature-rich face mask that comes with ANC-supported wireless earbuds.

The Xupermask

Developed in partnership with tech innovator Honeywell, the Xupermask (pronounced as Supermask) is designed by designer Jose I. Fernandez and creative William Adams, a.k.a will.i.am. It comes with some unique features, including a dual 3-speed fan system, HEPA filters, and a magnetic earbud docking system.

So yes! You read that right when I wrote that it comes with ANC-supported wireless earbuds. The earbuds attach magnetically to each side of the Xupermask on adjustable docks and are powered by the Qualcomm QCC5124 chipset. They come with Bluetooth 5.1 support, active noise cancelation, ambient sound mode, and high fidelity sound quality. In addition, there is an in-built microphone with noise-reduction technology for phone calls and voice assistant control.

On its outer part, the Xupermask features a ton of buttons for ANC control, fan control, and audio control. There is a small LED light to indicate battery levels and a couple of Day-glow LED lights inside the fan coverings, near the mouth area.

“We created XUPERMASK to change the game of our new normal. In this new age of style and security, XUPERMASK is an uncompromising face mask design with high-tech performance for the modern lifestyle. Alongside Honeywell, we’ve engineered a state-of-the-art Smart Mask to provide functionality with style,” will.i.am said in a statement.

Furthermore, there is an ActiveFan HEPA system that includes a pair of 3-speed fans and replaceable HEPA filters to enhance breathability. And to power these components, the Xupermask comes with an integrated battery that offers up to 7 hours of use on a single charge.

Price and Availability

Now, coming to its price and availability, the Xupermask comes with a $299 (~Rs 22,360) price tag. It is currently available to buy from its official website. This face mask comes in two color variants – black and white. Both of them look pretty cool, in my opinion.