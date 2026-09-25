What Time Does Minecraft Live Start (September 2026)?

The upcoming Minecraft Live 2026 is scheduled for September 26, 2026. Following the recent Minecraft Wilderness Bound update and the big story reveal for Minecraft Dungeons 2, Mojang is preparing to showcase what’s next for the winter drop. What time does Minecraft Live start? If you’re looking for the Minecraft Live start time, here’s everything you need to know about the event’s schedule, a countdown timer, and where to watch the broadcast.

Minecraft Live September 2026 Global Start Times and Countdown Timer

Image Credit: Minecraft/Mojang Studios

The Minecraft Live September 2026 time has been confirmed to start at 10:00 AM PT (or 7:00 PM CEST). The time of this event was announced at the end of Mojang’s special creator event, The Last Stand.

Wondering when Minecraft Live starts in your country? Here’s a quick breakdown of the livestream schedule for popular regions:

United States (Pacific) : 10:00 AM PDT, September 26

: 10:00 AM PDT, September 26 United States (or Canada) : 1:00 PM EDT (or EST), September 26

: 1:00 PM EDT (or EST), September 26 United Kingdom : 6:00 PM BST, September 26

: 6:00 PM BST, September 26 Europe (Central) : 7:00 PM CEST, September 26

: 7:00 PM CEST, September 26 India : 10:30 PM IST, September 26

: 10:30 PM IST, September 26 China : 1:00 AM CST, September 27

: 1:00 AM CST, September 27 Japan : 2:00 AM JST, September 27

: 2:00 AM JST, September 27 Australia : 3:00 AM AEST, September 27

: 3:00 AM AEST, September 27 New Zealand: 5:00 AM NZST, September 27

Image Credit: Minecraft/Mojang Studios

The above list should give you a good idea of what time Minecraft Live starts. Below, we have provided a dedicated Minecraft Live September 2026 countdown timer. So, you can simply bookmark this page and check back later to find out how much time is left till the livestream.

Minecraft Live September 2026 starts in 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds Minecraft Live September 2026 has now begun!

Where to Watch Minecraft Live September 2026?

Wondering where to watch Minecraft Live for September 2026? We’ve got you sorted.

Mojang broadcasts this major event through the official Minecraft YouTube channel and their official site. So, you might want to tune in a couple of minutes early to skip any buffering issues.

What to Expect from Minecraft Live September 2026?

Mojang hasn’t revealed many details about Minecraft Live September 2026, but the teases from The Last Stand give us a good idea of what could be featured.

Image Credit: Minecraft/Mojang Studios

One of the biggest confirmed teases so far involves the next chapter in Minecraft Dungeons 2. During the last creator event, Mojang revealed the first part of the Minecraft Dungeons 2 lore, showcasing the mysterious Sift dimension. We saw how a group of three Illagers, who later came to be known as the ‘High Council‘, harnessed the power of souls from the Sift to rule the Overworld.

Towards the end, a message popped up indicating that the upcoming broadcast will reveal the next part in this story.

Image Credit: Minecraft/Mojang Studios

Adding to that, we know that Mojang has always used these livestreams to discuss the upcoming game drops and new features. While the Wilderness Bound update has launched recently and is live for both Java and Bedrock Editions, the next Minecraft Live will surely give glimpses of the upcoming drop of the last quarter.

Recently, Mojang also teased an image on their socials with a picture of Steve in front of icy blocks, titled “Something cool is coming to Minecraft Live.” So, we can pretty much guess that a winter-themed drop is going to be released in December 2026.

Lastly, similar to all Minecraft Live events, the upcoming stream will showcase some developer insights and behind-the-scenes footage as well. In the end, you can also expect the Deep Dig after-show.

And that is all you need to know about what time Minecraft Live starts on September 26, 2026, along with how to watch the event. So, what are you expecting to see in this live event? Tell us in the comments below.