9-Year-Old Accidentally Spends $118K on Minecraft YouTube Ads

A nine-year-old Minecraft creator has reportedly turned a tiny $20 YouTube Ad promotion into a staggering $118,000 bill. It happened when the little boy used his father’s company credit card to promote his Minecraft and Roblox videos.

The story comes from the boy’s father, Dave, who explained the situation in a YouTube video titled “Message from Dad… Mighty Mike Plays is Over” on the day the Minecraft Wilderness Bound update was released.

According to Dave, his son, Mike, had access to the Google account where his company card was saved. What followed was roughly three weeks of unchecked Minecraft YouTube Ads spending before his employer discovered the charges.

Image Credit: Minecraft/Mojang Studios (via Mighty Mike Plays/YouTube)

Might Mike Plays reportedly started as a simple project. When Mike was around eight, he began uploading Minecraft and Roblox videos initially. While the early uploads attracted only a handful of views, Mike quickly became frustrated with the lack of traction.

Here’s where Dave decided to step in and created a YouTube Ad campaign costing around $20. He explained the basics of selecting an audience and set a budget for launching it. This lesson apparently led to an enormous consequence.

Dave explains that Mike began creating his own YouTube Ad campaigns for Minecraft and Roblox. Since the card was already saved to the company Google account, there were no additional payment barriers. Dave, being a 9-year-old kid, might have understood that “more money equals more views.”

The spending continued for about three weeks, and some promoted videos allegedly reached around 200,000 views. Then Dave was called at a corporate meeting to explain the $118,000 spending through the company card.

The transactions were connected to campaigns promoting videos named “Mighty Mike” and “Epic Roblox.” The father now says that the situation has escalated to higher corporate authorities and his employment might be affected as well.

For now, the family says it plans to remove the saved payment information, introduce payment limits, and add parental controls. The future of Might Mike seems uncertain, and the Minecraft YouTube Ads have taught a nine-year-old an expensive lesson.