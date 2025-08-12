What Are Butterflies in Peacemaker? Explained

Peacemaker Season 2 is right around the corner, and while we wait for the show to drop on HBO Max as soon as possible, why not take a quick trip down memory lane and talk about one of the most interesting elements from the first season? If you haven’t guessed it yet, I’m talking about the Butterflies, the creepy little creatures who thought they were doing the right thing, but turned out to be the real villains of Peacemaker Season 1. So, with that being said, let’s take a look back and refresh our memory on what exactly the Butterflies were all about in Peacemaker Season 1.

What Are Butterflies in Peacemaker Season 1?

The Butterflies are tiny alien parasites that enter a host body, usually through the mouth, and take complete control of it. Once they’re in, they can access all the host’s memories, mimic their behavior, and wear them like a skin suit. From the outside, you’d never know someone’s been taken over unless you catch them chugging a mysterious neon goo, which just so happens to be the only food these alien bugs can survive on.

The butterflies aren’t just randomly invading; they claim to be trying to save humanity. According to Goff, the butterfly that took over a US Senator is the species that originated from a dying planet. Upon arriving on Earth, they decided to take control of key human leaders to steer humanity away from the same self-destructive path. Sounds noble until you remember they’re doing it by body-snatching people and killing anyone who gets in their way.

It’s this morally gray mission that causes Peacemaker to spiral. He starts blindly following orders to eliminate the Butterflies, but once he learns what they’re doing a nd how much they believe in their cause, he starts questioning whether he’s killing for peace or just being used as a weapon again. However, by the end of the season, Peacemaker decides to destroy the Butterflies’ only source of food and puts an end to the invasion because the death of innocents is a line he was not ready to cross.