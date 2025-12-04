Warzone Season 1 Update Nerfs Fan Favorite Black Ops 7 SMG to the Ground

The Season 1 update for Black Ops 7 and Warzone brings fresh content to both titles in what is being billed as the ‘biggest Black Ops Season’ ever. From seven new weapons to six multiplayer maps, and even a Resurgence playground named Haven’s Hollow, there are plenty of new features in store. Of course, some players will be more concerned by the wide range of weapons buffs and nerfs that can have a drastic effect on their primary loadouts. And if you’ve been running a certain meta SMG, we’ve got bad news for you.

Black Ops 7 and Warzone Season 1 Deliver Brutal Dravec 45 Nerfs

Image Credit: Activision

As part of the Black Ops 7 Season 1 weapon adjustments, the fan-favorite Dravec 45 has been hit with some crucial nerfs. The nerfs don’t apply directly to the weapon itself, but are instead linked to its meta attachments. For starters, the damage range improvement attained by using the 19″ EAM Horizon Barrel has been reduced to 27%: a three-point drop. A similar decrease has been handed to the 14″ Verse Barrel, meaning the SMG’s impressive range has effectively been nerfed.

To compound the misery, the devs have also decreased Dravec 45’s handling and mobility. Its popular EAM Heritage Stock has received improvement reductions across base movement speed, hipfire movement speed, crouch movement speed, ADS movement speed, and sprint speed. The exact reductions are by 0.075m/s in each department, and while that figure might seem marginal at first, it can put you at a disadvantage against weapons that are quicker to draw.

As is typically the case, the nerfs make way for a new SMG to ascend to the top. We’re willing to bet that the new meta will likely be the Kogot-7, although some eye-catching buffs to the Ryden 45K also make it a candidate worth considering.

We’ll have to wait and see how the meta is reshaped once the season is live. Once confirmed, be sure to check out our Black Ops 7 meta loadouts list, which will be updated to reflect the very best guns in the game.