Black Ops 7 Season 1 Removes Key Warzone Items That Players Love to Hate

Black Ops 7 Season 1 is bringing major changes to Warzone. At the forefront is the integration of BO7’s weapons, equipment, and Operators into the Battle Royale, but the devs are also implementing some interesting tweaks to keep the experience fresh. You might’ve already heard about some of these changes, such as the removal of Tactical Sprint (by default) and the restriction of the maximum number of weapon attachments to five.

But following the release of Season 1’s patch notes, we now have confirmation that two divisive yet integral pieces of equipment will no longer be present in the loot pool.

Warzone Season 1 is Getting Rid of Self-Revives and Gas Masks

Image Credit: Activision

As revealed in the Warzone Season 1 patch notes, both Self-Revive kits and Gas Masks are being removed from the loot pool. This means that they won’t be available as world drops or inside buy stations, which will likely have an impact on how players approach matches.

Gas Masks were the only source of protection against the toxic circle, meaning you’ll need to be more mindful about your positioning on the map. Self-Revives, on the other hand, are more controversial within the community, as many players felt the item encourages a sweaty playstyle. Warzone matches can often devolve into battles of attrition, with players popping multiple stims to constantly stay in the action, which is why the item effectively functions as a crutch instead of emphasizing skill.

Its removal is being celebrated by fans on social media, although there’s no shortage of naysayers who felt that it added value to the experience. In contrast, the community is largely puzzled by the removal of Gas Masks, especially since Season 1 has added no new equipment that offers protection against the circle.

With all that being said, what do you make of the changes? Do you think Warzone is better off without Self-Revives? Let us know in the comments.