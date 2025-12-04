Black Ops 7 Season 1 Patch Notes: New Maps and Weapons, Playlist Changes, More

Black Ops 7 Season 1 brings with it a boatload of new content to live up to its billing of being the biggest ‘Black Ops Season ever.’ The highlights include six new multiplayer maps, seven new weapons, a selection of challenges and events, and so much more. The devs have finally delivered the update’s exhaustive patch notes that go over every single change players can look forward to. On that note, here are the full patch notes for Black Ops 7 Season 1.

Call of Duty Black Ops 7 Season 1 Patch Notes

The biggest Season 01 ever arrives December 4th, bringing a massive variety of maps, modes, Loadout content, and more, including four Multiplayer maps and the new Astra Malorum Zombies map on day one.

The Story So Far

As The Guild claws its way back from the ashes of defeat at the hands of David Mason, Alden Dorne, once the trusted right hand of CEO Emma Kagan, seizes his moment. His vision is merciless: capture David Mason at all costs and unlock the secrets buried within the C-Link, the cutting-edge neural tech possessed only by JSOC’s elite.

Weekly Challenges

Complete challenges every week of the season to unlock new Loadout items, Camo rewards, and XP. Beginning with Season 01, the Weekly Challenges Menu, accessible via the Lobby or the Challenge Hub in the Career Menu, gives you the chance to earn new Attachments, Scorestreaks, Weapons, and more by completing Challenges in all modes.

At the start of Season 01, immediately check the Weekly Challenge menu to see the available rewards and the challenges required to access them. Complete any six challenges across any (or all) of the four supported modes — Co-op Campaign/Endgame, Multiplayer, Zombies, or Call of Duty: Warzone (Warzone Patch Notes) — to unlock the weekly Loadout reward. Check the menu again the following week for the next gameplay reward.

Completing challenges also rewards XP, and this is a great way to rise through the Levels. Don’t worry if you miss a week; as long as you’re playing Black Ops 7 during any part of Season 01, all the previous Weekly Challenge Challenges and rewards are still accessible, up to the point the season concludes.

Week 1 Reward: Ballistic Knife: For the first week of Season 01, a brand-new Melee Weapon is your reward: Make sure you’re rapidly completing Weekly Challenges to unlock the Ballistic Knife!

New Weapons

The following weapons are available at launch with even more coming in-season.

Kogot-7 – SMG (Battle Pass)

Full-auto submachine gun. Excellent mobility and fast fire rate, but shorter-range capabilities and moderate recoil.

What the Kogot-7 lacks in punch, it makes up for with speed and mobility. This fast-firing, quick-handling SMG is perfect for Operators looking to get into the thick of things.

Prestige Attachment: MFS Kogot-7 Akimbo A Dual Wield toggle that lets you swap between holding one or two SMGs. Damage range and hipfire spread suffer a slight penalty, overcome by the deluge of firepower at your fingertips. Blocks Underbarrel Attachments.



Maddox RFB – Assault Rifle (Battle Pass)

Full-auto assault rifle. Fast fire rate with a large ammo pool.

A favorite from Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, the Maddox RFB returns to action in Black Ops 7. The weapon’s manageable recoil, fast fire rate, and large ammo pool make it ideal for sustained fights.

Prestige Attachment: 13” MFS Echo-Fire Barrel A firing blowback system that increases the fire rate for every second bullet, granting a boost in firepower at the expense of some slight accuracy loss.



Ballistic Knife – Melee (Weekly Challenge Reward: Week 1)

Spring-action knife launcher. High melee damage and can fire retrievable blades as projectiles.

The Ballistic Knife returns, a staple Black Ops weapon that lets you pull off deadly ranged attacks with surprising speed and accuracy as the blade is fired from the handle, eliminating unarmored targets on contact.

NX Ravager – Special Weapon (Event Reward: Week 2)

Launches high damage bolt projectiles. Can be configured to fire explosive bolts that detonate a short time after impact.

Take aim with the NX Ravager compound bow, featuring quick loading bolts in a device that shoots accurately to great distances

New Attachments

Akita Scorchlink Akimbo (Weekly Challenge Reward: Week 2)

Why wield only one full-auto Shotgun when you can have two? With this Attachment equipped, you’re granted dual capabilities coupled with Belt Fed Ammo Capacity and an Overheat mechanic, with a slight dip in damage range and hipfire spread to compensate for the barrage of rounds. Blocks other Magazines.

New Multiplayer Scorestreak

Deadeye Drone (Weekly Challenge Reward: Week 3)

Take to the skies remotely with the Deadeye Drone to harass and eliminate enemies with its onboard rifle. Soar over the environment and look for target indicators marking the position of enemy Operators.

Overclock Abilities Extended Mag: Larger magazine allows for more shots. Grenadier: Attached grenade for aerial bombing.



New Multiplayer Maps

The following maps are available at launch, with more coming in-season.

Utopia (6v6)

Once a cutting-edge Guild research facility, this site now serves as the nerve center of Project Synapse under Alden Dorne’s command. Towering structures pierce the skyline, remnants of a forgotten future now repurposed for ruthless ambition.

Fate (6v6)

David is dragged back into the nightmare he’s tried to forget: a fractured memory where fear and regret over Raul Menendez take physical form. Step into a warped vision of Menendez’s Nicaraguan compound, now twisted beyond recognition: colossal machetes carve through the sky, and shattered pieces of reality hang suspended as if time itself has splintered.

Odysseus (6v6 / 2v2)

The team steps into a distorted hallucination aboard the scarred deck of a familiar carrier etched deep into David’s past. Close-quarters combat dominates as you fight across the deck overlooking a runway frozen in chaos: aircraft locked mid-explosion, debris suspended in time, and a crimson mist bleeding across the sky.

Standoff (6v6)

Remastered for Black Ops 7, Standoff returns with greater visual fidelity than ever before. Revisit your favorite spots on this classic mid-sized map from Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 that played a huge role in casual and competitive play.

Party Games Return

Prop Hunt Disguise yourself as a prop and evade notice from searching Operators in this fan-favorite Party Mode challenging players to notice what’s not quite right in the environment. Props whistle every 30 seconds, so be ready to move and even change shape or drop a decoy if the enemy is on to you. Teams switch roles between rounds, from hiding as props to seeking them out before the round timer is up.

One in the Chamber Each Operator spawns with a pistol, one bullet, a Combat Knife, and three lives. The only way to earn another bullet is to eliminate another Operator. In this free for all, every shot that lands counts as an elimination, so keep your aim steady and start dancing when encountering enemy fire. When only two players remain, a UAV begins to scan the area, forcing the remaining targets into a fight.

Sharpshooter Put your skills to the test in this free-for-all match where every Operator is given the same randomly selected weapon. Every 45 seconds, the weapon changes to a new random weapon for all players, and this cycle continues throughout the match.

Sticks & Stones (Week 2) Armed with a Crossbow, Ballistic Knife, and Combat Axe, players battle in a free-for-all earning points for each elimination. Keep slaying to outscore the enemy but beware — those who fall victim to the Combat Axe lose all their points. Watch your back and aim your own axe to take down players with the highest scores.

Gun Game (Week 2) Eliminate enemies and be the first to cycle through every weapon tier in this party mode where every Operator starts out with the same weapon. With each elimination, your weapon is advanced to the next tier. Eliminating enemies with a melee attack will demote them to the previous tear and vice versa, so don’t let anyone get up close!



New Zombies Map: Astra Malorum

Image Credit: Activision

The heroes continue their perilous journey in search of another Shadowsmith, with their path leading them to a mysterious observatory, a relic ripped from the early 20th century now drifting silently within the shimmering rings of Saturn.

Once a beacon of human curiosity and discovery, the observatory has become a ghostly monument suspended in time, its rusted domes and fractured telescopes watching endlessly over the planet’s swirling bands. Within its hollow corridors, secrets of the past, and the next step in their quest awaits.

New Enemy: O.S.C.A.R. (Astra Malorum)

This sentinel robot — a remnant of mid-20th Century cinematic imagination — has somehow become an animated, stalking menace that roams the dark halls of the Observatory. Known as the Observation System and Carnifex Adjudicator Robot (or O.S.C.A.R. for short), this Elite entity seems to be persistent in assessing and neutralizing threats, slowly hover-patrolling areas where a disturbance has occurred.

New Wonder Weapon: LGM-1 (Astra Malorum)

The Little Green Menace launches saucer squadrons that exterminate enemies like the lower life forms they are. Shoot for the stars!

A retro-sleek artifact with unique target acquisition and annihilation qualities, the LGM-1 shoots out partly autonomous saucer-like projectiles that swarm nearby targets with miniature (but potent) laser fire.

This small squadron of independent spacecraft prioritizes the closest targets and depends on weapon aiming. These flying discs then track and circle enemies, before returning to the LGM-1 for replenishment.

New Survival Map: Exit 115

Welcome to Reba’s Diner! Survive as many rounds as possible in this isolated location from Ashes of the Damned with everything you need to put up a fight. The more rounds you survive, the more rewards you can earn:

“Chef’s Special” Animated Emblem and 1,000 XP (reach Round 10)

“Ravaged” Charm and 2,500 XP (reach Round 25)

“Perkaholic” Ultra GobbleGum and 5,000 XP (reach Round 50)

Returning Perk-A-Cola: Mule Kick

If you’re concerned about bringing too few guns to face down unruly undead hordes, take a swig of Mule Kick and increase your weapon capacity with room to carry an additional Primary Weapon, along with some additional augmentations to your ammo and Equipment carrying capacity.

Major Augments Pack Mule: You can carry more stock ammo. This applies to all your Primary Weapons, and the amount varies depending on the type of weapon. Includes Wonder Weapons. Free Throw: Chance to keep Equipment when used. Does not apply to the Combat Axe. This means when you throw non-retrievable equipment, like a Decoy or Molotov, there’s a chance your ammo count remains the same. Ol’ Reliable: Your third Primary Weapon is recovered when you repurchase Mule Kick. Does not apply to limited-quantity weapons (like certain Wonder Weapons). Your weapon now no longer falls to the ground and is instead stored within a realm out of your grasp… until Mule Kick is used again. Multi Pack: Pack-a-Punching a weapon might cause another weapon you are carrying to upgrade to the same PAP level. This includes your dedicated Melee Weapon. If the upgrade doesn’t happen, the chances of it happening in the future increase.

Minor Augments Fully Equipped: You can carry more Equipment. This allows you to carry one additional Tactical, and one additional Lethal. Plate Hunter: You can carry an extra Armor Plate. Note this adds one to your Plates in reserve, not currently worn and protecting you. BOGO: Crafted Equipment grants an additional Equipment up to the maximum capacity. This allows you to craft one item and get another one for free, if you have the inventory capacity. Kick Back: Get a discount on Perks. This applies to purchasing Perks at machines, and the discount is significant.



Returning Ammo Mods

Light Mend

Bullets deal Light damage. Each bullet has a chance to transform a Normal or Special Enemy’s health into a Healing Glyph that moves to nearby injured allies. Unlock 21 total Augments to begin this Research. Any Augment Research undertaken in Black Ops 6 is brought into Black Ops 7.

Major Augments Antibiotic: The Healing Glyph damages enemies that touch it, but this also reduces its lifetime. Big Game: Light Mend can activate on Elite Enemies, dropping three more Healing Glyphs and doing more damage. Dual Action: Consuming a Healing Glyph will temporarily allow you to heal faster. Booster Shot: The Healing Glyph can now overcharge health.

Minor Augments Longer Life: The Healing Glyph lifetime is increased. Extra Strength: The Healing Glyph replenishes more health when consumed. Express Remedy: Increase the range that the Healing Glyph will move to an ally. Mitosis: Each activation has a chance to create an extra Healing Glyph.



Shatter Blast

Bullets deal explosive damage. Each bullet that hits a Normal or Special Enemy has a chance to create an explosion that destroys armor. Unlock 21 total Augments to begin this Research. Any Augment Research undertaken in Black Ops 6 is brought into Black Ops 7.

Major Augments Big Game: Shatter Blast can activate on Elite Enemies. Blast Chain: Shatter Blast has additional detonations. Blast Repair: When Shatter Blast destroys enemy armor, some of your armor is restored. Blast Shield: Damaging multiple enemies with Shatter Blast temporarily mitigates damage you receive.

Minor Augments Blast Zone: Increases the size of the explosion. Blast Boost: Increase the explosion damage. Blast Wave: Normal Enemies are knocked down by the explosion. Blast Through: Weapons with Shatter Blast deal more damage through armor.



Returning Field Upgrades

Tesla Storm

You and nearby allies will generate electric fields that stun and damage enemies. Unlock six total Augments to begin this Research. Any Augment Research undertaken in Black Ops 6 is brought into Black Ops 7.

Major Augments Transformer: The field’s damage is increased by the number of allies that are connected. Shockwave: On activation, release an explosion that stuns and deals Electric damage to nearby enemies. Static Discharge: On activation, create a lethal surge of electricity around you. Haywire: Periodically send out electric charges that stun and damage enemies while the Tesla Storm is active.

Minor Augments Power Grid: increase the range that the electric tether can connect to allies. Overclocked: Your movement speed is increased during Tesla Storm. Lithium Charged: Increase Tesla Storm duration. Amped: Increase the Tesla Storm stun and damage radius.



Frost Blast

Create a blizzard that deals lethal Frost damage on activation and slows enemies that enter it. Unlock 9 total Augments to begin this Research. Any Augment Research undertaken in Black Ops 6 is brought into Black Ops 7.

Major Augments Ice Slick: Enemies within the blizzard may be knocked down. Flash Freeze: Normal Enemies within the blizzard will be frozen solid and are killed when damaged. Frost Cast: The blizzard moves forward when activated. Stone Cold Stronghold: Incoming damage is mitigated while you’re inside the blizzard.

Minor Augments Extension: Significantly increase the blizzard’s duration. Frostbite: Increase damage to frozen enemies. Extra Charge: Increase Max Charges by one. Deep Chill: Enemies continue to be slowed after leaving the blizzard.



Mister Peeks

Summon Mister Peeks to our reality. Unlock 21 total Augments to begin this Research. Any Augment Research undertaken in Black Ops 6 is carried forward into Black Ops 7.

Major Augments Dance Party: Mister Peeks becomes the life of the party. Arcane Fury: Mister Peeks becomes a master of the elements. Apex Hunter: Mister Peeks focuses all attacks on the strongest nearby enemy other than bosses. Peek Health: Heal rapidly while near Mister Peeks.

Minor Augments Social Butterfly: Increase Mister Peeks’ attraction radius. Peeks’ Favor: Mister Peeks is good to have around near Mystery Box locations. Party Animal: Increase Mister Peeks’ dance duration. V.I.B. Discount: Mister Peeks will offer an ammo discount to VIBs (Very Important Buddies).



New GobbleGums

Crack a tooth and bring the elements to your next Zombies encounter, as well as some memorable tunes, with the following two new GobbleGums:

Elemental Exposure (New, Epic GobbleGum)

Type: Instant.

Zombies Description: [Lasts 3 Minutes] Your weapons will always inflict damage of the target’s Elemental Weakness.

DOA 4 Description: For the next ten minutes, you are invulnerable to all hazards. Not effective in the Boss Arena.

Slaylist (New, Whimsical GobbleGum)

Type: Instant.

Zombies Description: Plays a random Zombies song.

Directed Mode: Ashes of the Damned

Return to Ashes of the Damned with a guided Main Quest experience. Rounds advance with progression with a maximum round cap of 15. Recommended for casual or new players. Complete to obtain the following:

The “Bushwalker” Skin for Maya, as well as a Calling Card and 5,000 XP.

There’s also an additional Calling Card and 10,000 XP for obtaining all necessary Intel.

New Endgame World Events

You’ll need to face down threats and build up your Operators’ Combat Rating, Skills, and Abilities, as Season 01 brings new multi-stage World Events into the mix to challenge players. You’re advised to be at least Combat Rating 45, call up your squad, and bring your highest Rarity

Colossus of Avalon (Launch)

A giant mechanical contraption towers over the Avalon terrain, leaving a bloody path in its wake. To claim the bounty of rewards on offer for defeating this behemoth, you may need reinforcements outside of your own squad. Tool up, study the giant for weaknesses, expose its core, and take it out! Fail, and the Colossus will blast off into orbit, so don’t delay in your aggression.

Toxic Tyrant (Launch)

A second major threat to Operators within the Avalon theater of combat. A severe neurotoxin outbreak occurring in Avalon. With time running out, you’ll need to focus on finding the source of this terror and try not to lose your mind entirely when facing the final, large-scale threat let loose by this hallucinatory biological weapon.

New Endgame Exotic Skills

Unlock eight new Exotic Skills that change up gameplay in a variety of strategically viable ways.

Exotic Skills are powerful additions acquired by completing World Events via a special Exotic Skill Case, which randomly awards you one of the following Exotic Skills. You can equip and upgrade one Exotic Skill from the following : Mega Punch: Replaces your weapon butt with a deadly punch that knocks back enemies and deals more damage. Conjuration: Kill enough enemies to summon Toxin Butterflies that harass and damage enemies. Echo Shell: Significantly reduces damage taken from behind. Celebration: Enemies damaged or affected by Equipment have a chance to trigger Mortar Rounds that target enemies. Frost Cloud: Enemies damaged or affected by Equipment have a chance to trigger a Frost Cloud that slows enemies. Resurrection: On fatal damage, become temporarily invulnerable instead of dying. Available once per match. Shattered Shield: Stun and damage nearby enemies when Armor Plates break. Graviton Reaction: Taking melee hits can spawn a Black Hole that damages and displaces enemies.



New Endgame Exotic Weapons

Two new Exotic Weapons are out there to be found:

Killswitch: Full-auto assault rifle modified for raw power and aggression. Affinity for Shrapnel Rounds.

Swarmforge: Full-auto submachine gun adapted for ultra-dynamic and ruthless CQC. Affinity for Photon Rounds.

New Seasonal Events

Season 01 kicks off with the Astra Malorum Zombies Leaderboard Event in Week 1, followed by the Rally Point Community Event in Week 2, which tasks all players to work together to complete community missions to unlock rewards for all. Participate in other Events throughout the season to earn additional rewards, including new Weapons, Blueprints, Camos, Operator Skins, and more.

It’s up to the community to work together in the Rally Point Event. Take on Personal Missions unlocked over the course of the Event to unlock rewards for yourself, while also contributing to Community Missions alongside the global Call of Duty community that all players progress together. When Community Milestones are reached, all players who’ve participated in the Event will receive the reward, including the all-new NX Ravager Crossbow Special Weapon.

Global

RICOCHET ANTI-CHEAT

For Season 01, we’re rolling out stronger detection tools and upgraded protections built to support fair play across both Black Ops 7 and Warzone. This includes improved boosting detections designed to catch unfair progression, the expansion of TPM 2.0 and Secure Boot requirements to Warzone, and a new tool coming later in the season to help players quickly verify that their PC meets our security requirements.

TPM 2.0 & Secure Boot are required to play Warzone starting S01.

Watch our tutorial videos or read our step-by-step guide on enabling these features on our Player Support page.

Stronger boosting detections: Removing cheaters gaining unfair progression.

Rewards

Email Verification Rewards Players who verify their email account to strengthen their account security will unlock the following rewards when Season 01 goes live, whether they’ve previously verified or are verifying for the first time: “Veiled Aurora” Universal Weapon Camo 5x 1-hour Double Level XP tokens 5x 1-hour Double Weapon XP tokens 5x 1-hour Double Battle Pass XP tokens



Challenges

Added the option to “Go To Challenge” when selecting a Calling Card in the Reward Feed that lets players quickly navigate to the Calling Card Challenge that unlocked that specific Calling Card.

Addressed an issue that was incorrectly displaying Mastery Camo progress and the next Mastery Camo Challenge in the Camo Hub for all modes.

Addressed an issue that was causing some Challenge amounts to overlap with the progress bar in the Lobby Challenge Tracker widget.

Weapons

Bullet Penetration

Slightly increased distances at which bullets can penetrate through many surface types.

Bullets that successfully penetrate through a surface now experience a flat percentage of damage falloff regardless of the distance that was penetrated.

FMJ will now increase distance penetrated as well as reduce the penetration damage falloff.

Addressed an issue preventing FMJ from improving penetration damage as intended.

Endgame / Co-op Campaign

World Events

Colossus of Avalon and Toxic Tyrant World Events added to Endgame.

Exotic Skills

Exotic Skills are powerful additions acquired by completing World Events via a special Exotic Skill Case, which randomly awards you one of the following Exotic Skills. You can equip and upgrade one Exotic Skill from the following : Mega Punch Conjuration Echo Shell Celebration Frost Cloud Resurrection Shattered Shield Graviton Reaction



Exotic Weapons

Two new Exotic Weapons added: Killswitch: Full-auto assault rifle modified for raw power and aggression. Affinity for Shrapnel Rounds. Swarmforge: Full-auto submachine gun adapted for ultra-dynamic and ruthless CQC. Affinity for Photon Rounds.

Addressed an issue with Exotic Weapons missing certain attachments.

Addressed an issue with some Exotic Weapon effects not triggering correctly.

Weapons

Underbarrel Launchers damage will now scale with weapon rarity and character damage upgrades.

Addressed an issue with players being able to enter Endgame with two of the same Weapon in their Loadout.

Addressed an issue with Optics and other attachments added in Create a Class not appearing on weapons in-game.

Addressed an issue with Dedicated Melee not receiving Damage Upgrades.

Addressed an issue with Kinectic Jump failing to consume a charge and trigger fall damage protection when used while stepping off of a ledge.

Addressed an issue with the Escape activity showing 0 time remaining if it was triggered with an Assignment active.

Addressed some rare instances of the Escape VTOL not appearing when summoned.

Addressed a rare issue where players would not get a 3rd Skill Track to choose from.

Various stability and performance fixes.

Controls Improved mouse navigation in Campaign puzzles.

Exposure Mission Added unlimited uses for Kinetic Jump. Added in fail-safe pull forward for multiple deaths in Nicaragua.

Escalation Mission Improved logic for Key Card drop during boss encounter.

UI Campaign Missions now indicate percentage completion for players on the “Leave Mission” screen. “Leave Mission” screen now has long press prompt for exiting missions.



Multiplayer

Playlist & Modes

Season 01 Moshpit (NEW) & Hardcore Season 01 Moshpit (NEW) Maps Utopia Fate Standoff Odysseus Modes Team Deathmatch Kill Confirmed Domination Hardpoint Overload Face Off Team Deathmatch (Odysseus) Face Off Kill Confirmed (Odysseus)

& Hardcore Season 01 Moshpit Prop Hunt (NEW)

Nuketown 2025 24/7

Face Off Moshpit (+ Odysseus)

Skirmish 20v20

Standard Moshpit (+ Utopia, Fate, and Standoff)

Party Games (NEW)

Prop Hunt (NEW)

Sharpshooter (NEW)

One in the Chamber (NEW)

Gunfight (+ Odysseus)

Overload

Overtime has been added to Overload. At the end of the first half of the match, a player carrying the EMP device will get an additional 30 seconds to overload or be killed. This can also happen at the end of the match, but only if the EMP carrier is on the losing team and losing by 1 point.

Players are now forced to their Pistol when carrying the EMP device. If the player does not have a Pistol Secondary, a backup Pistol is provided.

Addressed an issue where players would not be respawned during sudden death.

Addressed an issue where the Killed Device Carrier and Station Overloaded score events were not properly displaying in the score feed.

Skirmish

Added new High Value Objectives in Mission: Tide.

Best Play feature added to Skirmish.

Addressed an issue where there would sometimes be 1 or 0 objectives on Mission: Tide.

High Value Objectives will now spawn roughly 25% faster than before.

Removed the Helicopter from Mission: Tide.

Raised the wingsuit redeploy spawns in Mission: Tide.

Addressed a rare bug where the nearby Objective Widget would display wrong information.

Addressed an issue where CUAVs were more difficult to destroy in Skirmish than intended.

Maps

New Maps Utopia, Fate, and Standoff added to all 6v6 playlists. Odysseus added to Face Off Moshpit.

Exposure A new path and interior has been added to help players navigate from the Loading spawn area which connects to the Solar Panels and Salt Storage container.

Toshin A new hanging monorail has been added that connects the middle Monorail section to the upper Station section.



Equipment

Addressed an issue where being stuck with a Sticky Grenade could result in low performance.

Scorestreaks

Significantly increased the rate of Overclock progression for the Scout Pulse Scorestreak.

Addressed an issue where the Skewer would sometimes not kill its target upon impact.

Addressed an issue where the D.A.W.G. could display erratic movement.

UI

Addressed an issue that was causing the first Winner’s Circle Emote input to be ignored.

The “Bait Taken” Medal (Killed an enemy with a hacked Care Package) now appears in the Medal Collection.

Addressed an issue where players were unable to add bots to FFA private match games.

Addressed multiple cases of text running outside of intended spaces.

Addressed an issue where clan tags would reset between game sessions on PC platforms.

Zombies

Maps

New Maps

Astra Malorum New Round-Based Zombies map available at Season 01 launch.

Exit 115 (Survival) New Survival map available at Season 01 launch.



Ashes of the Damned

Main Quest The Ashes of the Damned boss battle in Cursed Mode has been reverted to its original, harder difficulty. Addressed an issue where players may fall through the map if they dive at a certain location in Veytharion’s Sepulcher. Addressed an issue where players could get stuck in the repair animation if Veytharion picked up Ol’ Tessie while players were repairing it. Addressed an issue where Ol’ Tessie could teleport out of Veytharion’s Sepulcher during the Fight. Players in other events will now be warped to a Main Quest step that requires all players after a 5-minute delay. Addressed an issue where the light on the Trap Switch does not turn off after fully extracting the energy from the Aether Generator during the Wonder Weapon Quest in Vandorn Farm. Addressed an issue where the dining room skeleton’s skull would not reset. Addressed an issue with collision near the Film Reel found outside the deck in Blackwater Lake making it difficult to shoot. Addressed an issue in which the Main Quest would not progress if the Widow’s Lantern spores are spread on Round 999.

General Addressed an issue with collision on a red truck in Vandorn Farm. Addressed an issue where small areas in Orda Graveyard and Crashed Rocket locations did not have player collision. Addressed an issue with a mantle prompt not appearing correctly in Vandorn Farm. Closed an exploit spot in the second floor of the Farmhouse in Vandorn Farm. Adjusted the position of floating Overgrown Hoard Husks. Addressed collision on the boathouse rafter in Blackwater Lake. Addressed an issue where players would take out of bounds damage when standing on a crate in Zarya Cosmodrome. Addressed an issue where players could take out of bounds damage when diving off the bridge towards the garage in Ashwood. Addressed an issue where the Jump Pad VFX would not clear if players died in the flight path. Addressed an issue with players not being able to mantle a section of the fence in Vandorn Farm. Addressed an issue with collision near the toolshed in Blackwater Lake creating a safe spot.



Weapons

Updated the Pack-a-Punch version of the AAROW 109 to fire grenade projectiles.

Addressed an issue with the Flatline MK.II equipped with Shock Blade skin doing double damage to the pustules on the Aether Generator.

Addressed an issue where the base weapon name would still appear in the loot card after the weapon is upgraded at the Pack-a-Punch Machine.

Addressed an issue where weapon Wall Buys were visible through the player’s scope. Some scopes that were affected are: Vas Strix 6x Thermal, Bowen x-25 IR, RistRauch 7x, Circuit-Z Rangefinder, Kepler Custom WVT-08.

Addressed an issue where certain weapon attachments could glow brightly when standing near a light source.

Adjusted the fire rate for the DS20 Mirage.

Underbarrel Launcher damage will now scale with weapon rarity and Pack-a-Punch upgrades, rather than rounds.

Mystery Box

Items from the Mystery Box will now drop on the ground when players melee the box. The items can be picked up by anyone.

Modes

Survival The Necrofluid Gauntlet can now be acquired from the Mystery Box in Survival. T.E.D.D. Tasks are now enabled in Survival. Chompy will now remain active in Survival except for Special Rounds and during Exfil.

Cursed Reduced the amount of Essence earned from trap kills in Cursed. Addressed an issue with players using a Time Out GobbleGum to unlock a Relic portal. Closed an exploit that allowed players to spam the interact on the phone to get a Relic portal to appear. Addressed an issue where the Wine Bottle for a particular Relic could appear to float in the air. Closed an exploit involving loading a Solo save after Round 60 to unlock a Relic after completing the Main Quest at an earlier round. Added a playlist image for Cursed.



Perks

Armor Plates are now automatically applied to your vest with Vulture Aid Armor-matic if down a full plate or more.

Addressed an issue where Deadshot Daiquiri would not lock onto a zombie’s head when aiming through certain doors in Ashes of the Damned.

Closed an exploit with Augments that returned all Perks from last stand.

Closed an exploit using PhD Flopper with Stuntman Minor Augment to reach high rounds rapidly.

Updated Wisp Tea Fetcher Augment description.

Equipment

Addressed an issue where players would not be able to purchase Klaus from his callbox after loading a save.

Addressed an issue with a wall not having equipment collision in Zarya Cosmodrome.

Addressed an issue with Chompy sometimes not eating Sticky Grenades.

Addressed an issue where players could teleport back to Veytharion’s Sepulcher with a Kazimir after defeating it.

Hunter Bots will now be destroyed by the Shock Mimic’s EMP blast.

Support

Addressed an issue where the player’s health bar would disappear when bleeding out and spectating another player activating Disciple Injection.

Addressed an issue with players being able to place a Sentry Turret in the Vault of Flesh.

Addressed an issue where the D.A.W.G. could obstruct the start of the ARC-XD race.

Addressed an issue where the ARC-XD may be pushed forward at the start of the ARC-XD race.

Addressed an issue where the VFX for the Mangler Cannon would disappear when swapping between 1st and 3rd Person.

Vehicles

Addressed an issue where Ol’ Tessie could be used to break the pathing for Uber Klaus.

Adjusted the distance Klaus follows behind Ol’ Tessie to avoid him clipping into the camera of the driver.

Addressed an issue where players could become invincible if they were kicked out as soon as the player teleported into Ol’ Tessie.

Adjusted the score event to match when killing zombies with the auto DG-2 Turret fire and when manned.

Addressed an issue where long weapons would clip into Ol’ Tessie.

Added handbrake to Ol’ Tessie HUD.

Addressed an issue where the incorrect button prompt would appear for the Abomination beam when using Driver Control settings.

Addressed an issue when exiting Ol’ Tessie near map boundaries could create an exploit spot.

Power-Ups

Addressed an issue where the timer from a Power-Ups would occasionally not appear.

Addressed an issue where the score event will be incorrect when players convert GobbleGums with Double Points active.

Loot

Reduced drop rates for high-value items in early rounds from Aether Plants fertilized by Toxic Growth.

Addressed an issue with the Aether Canister ping not clearing after players picked up the item.

Addressed an issue that prevented players from pinging the Abomination Carcass item.

Addressed an issue where the Aether Canister could clip into players when being carried while climbing.

Addressed an issue where players could receive two Ray Guns from an Overgrown Hoard Husk.

Addressed an issue where the DG-2 Turret could respawn after loading a save.

Enemies

Addressed an issue with certain zombies still appearing alive after being eliminated with High Contrast Mode on.

Addressed an issue with idle zombies in certain locations in Ashes of the Damned.

Addressed an issue with zombies clipping into the roof in McDougal’s Garage during a death scene.

Addressed an issue with zombies going through an APC when attempting to climb on top of it.

Addressed an issue where blood can be seen when shooting directly at a fallen hat from a zombie.

Addressed an issue with zombie animations not playing correctly when climbing up ledges.

Addressed an issue with zombies getting stuck in a climbing animation loop in multiple locations.

Addressed an issue where a Ravager’s portal VFX were missing when spawning near a wall in Zarya Cosmodrome.

Addressed Veytharion’s collision so that zombies will not go through it if thrown by a player using Disciple Injection.

Addressed an issue where Veytharion would clip the ground when throwing Ol’ Tessie in the middle platform.

Addressed an issue where the quest zombies in Exit 115 would hold up the round if they were the last zombies alive.

Addressed an issue where the quest zombies in Exit 115 would not spawn after loading a Solo save.

Addressed an issue with Mimic items getting stuck on the doors in the Diner in Exit 115.

Addressed an issue where a zombie may get stuck out of bounds in Vandorn Farm Survival.

Addressed an issue where dead Ravagers still had glowing eyes.

Activities

Addressed an issue with a T.E.D.D. Task requiring zombie eliminations not tracking correctly in Zarya Cosmodrome.

Addressed an issue with a T.E.D.D. Task requiring players to remain in a location not tracking correctly in Service Station Rooftop in Exit 115.

GobbleGums

When swapping GobbleGum packs, the first three gums will swap once one of the following conditions are met: The player uses a gum in any slot. The player takes a gum from the GobbleGum machine. 3 minutes of total match time have passed.

Addressed an issue where a Special Round would occur on the next round after the player used the Time Out GobbleGum during a Special Round.

Addressed an issue where the progress from converting a GobbleGum to Essence would be saved on the slot with a new GobbleGum.

Challenges

Removed the Daily Challenge for killing Special Zombies.

Sticky Grenades and Cluster Grenades now count toward Challenges that require Lethal Equipment.

UI

The Entity subtitles will no longer appear on screen if players have Subtitles off.

Adjusted the text for certain Intel descriptions in the Intel Menu.

Adjusted the “Drop Aether Canister” prompt to no longer overlap with subtitles.

Addressed an issue where the menu in the Der Wunderfizz machine does not update immediately after buying a perk with Soda Fountain GobbleGum active.

Addressed an issue with Power Doors Icon appearing again on the mini-map after loading a save.

Addressed an issue with pings not clearing from a Door Buy after purchasing.

Addressed an issue where the Spray prompt would not clear immediately after spraying a plant.

Addressed an issue where the objective showed the incorrect step after failing to clear the pustules on the Aether Generator and loading a save.

Quest objective HUD is now disabled when players are attempting the Zursa Attack or Dempsey Easter Eggs.

Addressed an issue with the ARC-XD HUD staying on screen if it explodes as soon as it is deployed.

Addressed an issue where the Flavorless GobbleGum was missing its icon.

Addressed an issue where the incorrect playlist type would appear in the Scoreboard menu while in Cursed.

Wonder Weapons no longer appear locked in the Mastery Badge list.

Corrected the number of chevrons that appear for Ultra Weapon Rarity at the Arsenal Machine in Cursed.

Addressed issues with unclear loadout restrictions in Cursed.

Addressed an issue that was causing the XP reward to not display after picking up Intel.

Graphics

Addressed an issue with the garage lighting when driving toward Ashwood.

Adjusted the timing for the white flash once players complete the Main Quest defense event in Vandorn Farm.

Addressed an issue where players would briefly see Janus Towers Plaza when loading into Vandorn Farm Survival.

Audio

Ammo drops now play sound FX when picked up.

The Freezer Key now plays sound FX when picked up.

Added an Announcer VO for when players earn an Eternal Perk.

Addressed an issue where zombie sound FX could disappear for some time.

Addressed multiple Operator VO lines.

Stability

Addressed a performance issue when destroying a Hoard Husk using the DG-2 Turret.

Addressed various stability issues.

Dead Ops Arcade 4

New Modes & Playlist Updates

Full Leaderboard reset.

Hardcore Playlist added.

First-Person Mode added to Normal Playlist.

Gameplay Updates

Improved enemy targeting for more natural proximity-based behavior.

Adjusted enemy melee behavior.

Crawler zombies now expire 8 seconds after dismemberment.

Boss health rebalanced.

Updated barrel damage values.

Pole hazard lethality tuned.

Addressed an issue where the Abomination enemy could spawn outside the map.

Player collision improved when boosting.

SlayerMart and Items

Multiple SlayerMart bug fixes.

Various SlayerMart price adjustments.

Added cooldowns and restrictions to select gums and store items.

Fates and GobbleGums

Fate of Firepower tuning updates.

Divine Shield Fate bug fixes.

Fate upgrades no longer apply to purchased temporary Fates.

Various GobbleGum fixes.

Stability & Controls

General stability fixes.

Improved save/load reliability.

Resolved some controller input issues.

And those were the full patch notes for Black Ops 7 Season 1. What do you make of all the changes? Let us know in the comments.