Warzone Season 1 Patch Notes: Aim Assist Adjustments, New Resurgence Map, and More

The Call of Duty Warzone Season 1 update sees Black Ops 7’s guns and Operators get integrated into the Battle Royale title. The update also adds plenty of new content to the free-to-play game, including a new Resurgence map named Haven’s Hollow. Aside from new features, the devs continue to implement aim assist adjustments to make contests between controller and m&k players more fair.

With all that said, here are the full patch notes for the Warzone Season 1 update.

Warzone Season 1 Patch Notes

Maps

Haven’s Hollow

Image Credit: Activision

Haven’s Hollow is a brand-new Resurgence map built from the ground up to deliver a fresh Resurgence experience.

It is inspired by late-summer, early-fall Appalachia, blending small-town Americana with a striking modern research complex to create a timeless, lived-in world.This map features vibrant lighting, colorful foliage, strong visibility, and carefully tuned pacing that lands just slightly larger than Rebirth Island while still maintaining that fast, high-intensity feel.

Players will explore a mix of locations – from the vintage Train Station to the modern Research Center – alongside familiar spaces like Main Street from Liberty Falls, redesigned to fit seamlessly into this setting.

Gameplay focuses on a streamlined, classic Resurgence experience with tight pacing, grounded mobility, consistent loot, and limited vehicles to keep combat approachable and energetic. While not official canon, the map includes redesigned spaces inspired by Zombies locations and features a collection of hidden Easter eggs for a fun layer of discovery throughout each match.

Primary Points of Interest

Image Credit: Activision

Coal Depot A high-traffic junction where interiors make for strong ambushes and the rooftop offers risky but rewarding positions.

Lumbermill An industrial complex with the map’s largest rooftop, layered interiors, and sneaky parkour paths for advantageous positioning.

Main Street A dense collection of building interiors and loot spots, featuring the Motel, comic book store, and a high-stakes Bank drop reminiscent of Rebirth Island’s Prison rooftop.

Mansion A reimagined Shattered Veil layout with new interior routes, attic choke points, and rooftop ascenders offering layered vertical play.

Pond A natural lowland marked by long sightlines, strategic foliage for cover, plenty of ziplines for quick mobility, and a central Hunting Lodge overlooking ankle-deep waters.

Research Center A spiraling, multi-floor facility around a central courtyard, topped with tiered rooftops and a dangerous yet important buy station below.

Riverboat Unique, multi-level space with ascenders, ziplines, and tight interior fights balanced by open upper decks overlooking the river.

Train Station The welcome mat of Haven’s Hollow – ideal for quick regains with fast access to supplies and tight engagements.



Barn Adjusted Previously announced as Homestead, we’ve made several structural and layout changes to this POI: Replaced the small shed with a new two-story interior structure, adding a lower town-side entrance and improved cover when engaging toward the barn. Reworked the destroyed barn into a larger, more open structure with multiple interior and exterior routes to the upper level, creating more varied engagements and reducing single-point choke fights. Reinforced the outer perimeter with a more solid fence to provide increased protection from long-range pressure coming from the Mansion rooftops. Improved entrance callouts to more clearly communicate when players are transitioning into this space. Repositioned the cabin cluster into a tighter cul-de-sac layout to reduce long sightlines toward the Research Center and better concentrate encounters. Added an exterior fireplace and tall landscaping elements to further break up sightlines across the POI. Relocated the grain shed and rotated the ladder to face the Church, enabling smoother rooftop access and new parachute rotation opportunities toward the barn.

Adjusted

Verdansk

Image Credit: Activision

Signal Station New Point of Interest Located near the Military Base, Signal Station introduces a new high-visibility landmark centered around its towering radar arrays. Players can complete a short side quest to activate the main radar and earn a portable Tactical Heat Map. This item reveals nearby threat levels for your squad in real time and is lost upon death.

New Point of Interest

Factory Remastered Point of Interest Located near Superstore, the Factory returns as a remastered version of the fan-favorite Verdansk ’84 location. The layout stays intentionally close to the original design while introducing new environmental dangers, including active missile production.

Remastered Point of Interest

Modes

New

Weekend-Only Limited-Time Modes Each weekend, a different Limited Time Mode will be featured, giving players new ways to experience Warzone. The currently planned modes are as follows:

Week 1 | Buyback Battle Royale Returning A fan favorite mode that allows players to redeploy as long as they have enough cash when eliminated. Squad Size: Quads

Week 2 | Amped Battle Royale New An experimental mode that increases base health to support longer, higher-intensity engagements. Squad Size: Quads

Week 3 & 4 No Limited-Time Mode will be available due to the holiday break.

Week 5 | Ultra Fast Resurgence New Details to be announced at a later date. Squad Size: Quads



Playlist

Battle Royale

Map: Verdansk

Verdansk Squad Sizes: Solos Duos Trios Quads



Battle Royale Casual (Verdansk)

Squad Sizes: Quads



Resurgence

Map Rotation: Haven’s Hollow Rebirth Island

Squad Sizes: Solos Duos Trios Quads



Resurgence Casual

Map: Haven’s Hollow

Squad Sizes: Quads



Weekend LTM

Mode: Buy Backs Battle Royale

Map: Verdansk

Squad Sizes: Quads



General

Aim Assist

Tuned strength at short and long ranges and refined full-activation requirements to better balance engagements between Controller and KBM players.

Movement

For movement, our goal this chapter is to make traversal feel smoother, more responsive, and more natural as you flow through the map.

Sprinting Removed Tactical Sprint as a core ability. Tactical Sprint is now available via the Sprinter Perk. Increased base sprint speeds.

Combat Roll Introduced Combat Roll as a new movement tool, available through the Mountaineer Perk.

Experimental Mechanics We’ve enabled both Wall Jump and the Grapple Hook in all Limited-Time Modes throughout Season 01.



Loadouts

To further streamline the create-a-class experience and reinforce weapon identity, we’ve made several foundational changes to loadouts and weapon customization.

Wildcards Wildcards have been removed entirely. Overkill is now available to all players by default.

Attachment Cap Weapons are now limited to 5 attachment slots.

Equipment Options A number of lethal and tactical equipment options have been moved out of the loadout selection and will only be available via in-match loot.



Equipment

Lethal and Tactical equipment have received a meaningful refresh this season, featuring a mix of powerful new additions and targeted adjustments to fan-favorite tools.

Equipment Interactions

Starting in Season 01, we’re introducing the first wave of our equipment counterplay interactions – also referred to as our rock-paper-scissors system. This system expands the core utility of equipment, adding additional depth to combat and encouraging players to think more strategically about what they carry throughout a match.

Stim Shot The Stim Shot can now be activated immediately after being hit by a Flash or Concussion Grenade to fully clear their disorienting effects.

Smoke Grenade The Smoke Grenade can now extinguish lingering flames created by Molotov Cocktails or Napalm Killstreaks.



These are only the first of several interactions we have planned for the Black Ops 7 year. We expect that these changes will lend to more dynamic and interesting outcomes during engagements, especially if squads properly coordinate their shared arsenal. As always, we’ll be keeping a close eye on how these systems perform and player feedback.

Available Equipment

Lethals Needle Drone New Small flying drone that explodes on impact. Auto or manual-control toggle. 4.5m explosive radius. 170 max damage. 8 second flight time. Only available in loot.

Point Turret New

Small deployable sentry turret that automatically shoots at opponents, distracting and damaging them. 12.5m range. 15 damage per shot. Can stick to surfaces like vehicles.

Only available in loot.

C4 Adjusted Sticky explosive with a large blast radius. 7m explosive radius. 240 max damage. Can be detonated via the C-Link without the clacker.

Adjusted

Combat Axe Adjusted Retrievable throwing axe lethal to unarmored targets. Behaves more like a throwing knife. Faster throw speed. Hit multipliers. 250 torso 275 neck 500 head One shot to downed targets.

Adjusted

Molotov Cocktail Adjusted Thrown incendiary that creates a patch of flames. 25 fire damage every 250ms. Lasts 10 seconds. Can be extinguished by Smoke Grenades.

Adjusted

Claymore Returning Directional anti-personnel mine. 6.5m front-facing explosive distance. 300 max damage.

Returning

Drill Charge Returning Burrows into surfaces before detonating. 5m explosive radius. 275 max damage. Detonates at impact point if drilling fails. Only available in loot.

Returning

Frag Returning Cookable fragmentation grenade. 6.5m explosive radius. 240 max damage.

Returning

Proximity Mine Returning Proximity-triggered explosive that launches upward. 6.5m explosive radius. 275 max damage. Crouching reduces damage. Going prone significantly reduces damage. Highly effective against vehicles. Only available in loot.

Returning

Sticky Grenade Returning Sticky grenade with a timed fuse. 5m explosive radius. 180 max damage. Under a different name in-game.

Returning

Thermite Returning Incendiary device that sticks to surfaces. 3m explosive and burn radius. 50 explosive damage. 100 damage on direct impact. 12-damage fire ticks every 350ms. Highly effective against vehicles. Only available in loot.

Returning

Tacticals Phantom Signal New Tracking-virus device that affects up to three nearby opponents. Not consumed if no opponents are nearby. Tagged opponents emit sound for 10 seconds. Tagged opponents appear on the compass. Only available in loot.



Pinpoint Grenade New Shoots tracking devices at opponents. 8.5m targeting radius. 15-second active duration. Tracked opponents are visible through walls in real-time. Tracker can be removed. Only available in loot.

New

Psych Grenade New Releases a cloud of hallucinogenic gas on impact that causes affected players to see short-lived phantom copies of themselves appear randomly around them.

New

Decoy Adjusted Simulates footsteps and gunfire. 16-second duration. Surface-stick behavior. Generates randomized radar pings around the decoy.

Adjusted

Flash Adjusted Blinds opponents Up to 4 seconds when directly facing detonation. Cookable for up to 3 additional flashes. Only available in loot.

Adjusted

Heartbeat Sensor Adjusted Limited-use detection tablet used to locate nearby players. 15m range. 90-second battery life.

Adjusted

Stim Shot Adjusted Removes flash and concussion effects. Refreshes tactical sprint. Increases movement speed up to 8 percent.

Adjusted

Concussion Returning Slows enemy movement and aim. 1.5-second maximum stun duration.

Returning

Shock Charge Returning Electric trap that stuns opponents. 3m radius. 7-second shock duration. Causes loss of aiming control and random weapon fire. Only available in loot.

Returning

Smoke Grenade Returning Creates a vision-blocking smoke screen. Can extinguish lingering flames from Molotov Cocktails.

Returning

Field Upgrades

Echo Unit New Holographic-soldier decoy that tricks opponents. Mimics a standing or crouching position when it is deployed.

New

Portable Decontamination Station Adjusted Deployable autonomous neutralizing-agent dispersal unit. Lasts for a limited time. Can now be picked back up if deployed but not activated by gas.

Adjusted

Armor Box Returning Deploys a box of armor plates for you and your teammates.

Returning

Deployable Cover Returning Portable, rapidly deployable ballistic cover.

Returning

Munitions Box Returning Deploys a box of ammo and equipment for you and your teammates.

Returning

Recon Drone Returning Remote-controlled drone with manual and auto-marking capabilities.

Returning

Trophy System Returning Deployable defense system that destroys enemy projectiles mid-air.

Returning

War Cry Returning Team rally that improves nearby ally movement speed and health regeneration.

Returning

Resurgence Only

Redeploy Drone Beacon Returning Beacon that calls in a Redeploy Drone, allowing for quick repositioning.

Returning

Killstreaks

Bunker Buster Adjusted Designates a missile strike that pierces a building, deploying gas inside. Now delivers gas 50m downward, covering a majority of large buildings.

Adjusted

Care Package Adjusted Calls in a crate containing high-value loot, including: 1 power item Advanced UAV, Bunker Buster, Utility Box, or a low-chance Specialist 2 rare Perks 4 resupply items Cash, Armor Plates, or Ammo Care Packages can also deliver new seasonal, rotating items.

Adjusted

Cluster Strike Returning Launches a missile bombardment in a targeted area for a duration.

Returning

Counter UAV Returning Launches a drone that scrambles enemy minimaps.

Returning

Napalm Strike Returning Launches a targeted strike of explosive napalm.

Returning

Precision Airstrike Returning Calls in twin jets to deliver a precision strike along the best available path.

Returning

Supply UAV Returning UAV ship that reveals supply boxes on the minimap.

Returning

UAV Returning UAV recon that reveals enemy locations.

Returning

Weapons

One of our major goals for this season was to evolve weapon attachments to better support multiple viable build paths per weapon. This gives players more freedom in how they customize their loadouts, while providing stronger tuning levers for long-term balance.

Assault Rifle Barrels Mid-range Barrel: Expands Medium Damage Range 1, a new Warzone-specific stat that improves effectiveness deeper into mid-range fights. Control Barrel: Improves recoil control and bullet velocity to enhance long-range accuracy and consistency.



Expanded Attachment Functionality Suppressors now provide visual recoil reduction in addition to keeping players off the radar. Mobility-focused stocks now improve handling alongside movement benefits. Heavier stocks further emphasize recoil stabilization for maximum control-focused builds.



Shotgun Slugs For Black Ops 7 pump-action shotguns, slugs can now secure a one-shot headshot within maximum damage range, offering a high-risk, high-reward option for skilled close-quarters play.



Default Loadouts Default loadouts will be regularly updated to reflect the current weapon meta, ensuring players can stay competitive and never feel left behind as the sandbox evolves.



Weapon Build Sharing Players can now easily share their custom Weapon builds using unique share codes, making it faster than ever to try out different builds.



Legacy Weapons Weapons from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, and Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 remain accessible and usable in Call of Duty: Warzone. These can be found by navigating to Weapons > Loadouts > Custom Loadouts > Primary / Secondary / Melee, then scrolling to the far right to access the Legacy menu. While Legacy Weapons are playable in Warzone, they do not support the following Black Ops 7 features: Weapon Prestige and Weapon Prestige Camos Black Ops 7 Weapon and Warzone Mastery Camos New Black Ops 7 Reticle Challenges Access to Black Ops 7 Weapon Customization items Build Sharing and Build Codes



Assault Rifles

Weapon How to Unlock Description M15 Mod 0 Unlocked immediately Full-auto assault rifle. Well-rounded in its power, accuracy, and handling. AK-27 Unlocked at Player Level 4 Full-auto assault rifle. Very high damage and low vertical recoil, but high horizontal recoil and slow handling.

MXR-17 Unlocked at Player Level 16 Full-auto assault rifle. Excellent accuracy and range, offset by its slower mobility and rate of fire. X9 Maverick Unlocked at Player Level 28 Three-round burst rifle. Great damage and recoil control. Average mobility and slower handling. DS20 Mirage Unlocked at Player Level 37 Full-auto assault rifle. Respectable damage and integrated underbarrel grenade launcher. Offset by moderate recoil, mobility, and handling. Peacekeeper MK1 Unlocked at Player Level 52 Full-auto assault rifle. Exceptional mobility and handling, but high recoil and limited range. Maddox RFB Battle Pass Full-auto assault rifle. Fast fire rate with a large ammo pool.

SMGs

Weapon How to Unlock Description Ryden 45K Unlocked immediately Full-auto submachine gun. Solid balance of CQB (close quarter battle) power, handling, and recoil. RK-9 Unlocked at Player Level 7 Three-round burst submachine gun. Rewards upper body and headshots in close quarters, with decent handling and mobility. Below average range. Razor 9MM Unlocked at Player Level 19 Full-auto submachine gun. Extreme rate of fire but limited range and slower handling. Dravec 45 Unlocked at Player Level 34 Full-auto submachine gun. Very low recoil and decent range for the class. Offset by low damage, especially at longer ranges. Carbon 57 Unlocked at Player Level 46 Full-auto submachine gun. Very high ammo count, with respectable range and recoil. Below average damage for its class. MPC-25 Unlocked at Player Level 55 Full-auto submachine gun. Very high damage and excellent mobility and handling. Very high recoil and limited range. Kogot-7 Battle Pass Full-auto submachine gun. Excellent mobility and fast fire rate, but shorter-range capabilities and moderate recoil.

Shotguns

Weapon How to Unlock Description M10 Breacher Unlocked immediately Pump-action charge shotgun. Optionally hold trigger to improve hip and ADS spread. Echo 12 Unlocked at Player Level 22 Rechambering double-barrel shotgun. Great range and high damage potential with back-to-back shots. Akita Unlocked at Player Level 40 Full-auto Shotgun. Excellent mobility and handling, balanced by high recoil and short range.

LMGs

Weapon How to Unlock Description MK.78 Unlocked immediately Full-auto light machine gun. Great damage and high ammo count, limited by slower mobility and handling. XM325 Unlocked at Player Level 31 Full-auto light machine gun. Very fast fire rate, with excellent mobility and handling. Offset by higher recoil and shorter range. Sokol 545 Unlocked via event later in season Full-auto light machine gun. Can switch on demand between a slower fire rate with high accuracy and range, and a faster fire rate with higher damage and recoil.

Marksman Rifles

Weapon How to Unlock Description M8A1 Unlocked at Player Level 10 Four-round burst marksman rifle. Extreme rate of fire within the burst, balanced by moderate burst cooldown. Warden 308 Unlocked at Player Level 25 Semi-auto Marksman Rifle. Very high damage and average handling. Limited by double-action fire delay. M34 Novaline Unlocked at Player Level 49 Two-round burst Marksman Rifle. Two-round burst marksman rifle. Exceptional damage and range, but low mobility and fire rate.

Snipers

Weapon How to Unlock Description VS Recon Unlocked immediately Bolt-action sniper rifle. Quick rechamber. Moderate recoil and stability. Ability to steady while in ADS. Infinite range one shot headshot to down an enemy. Shadow SK Unlocked at Player Level 13 Semi-auto sniper rifle. High power and stable recoil, but low fire rate. XR-3 ION Unlocked at Player Level 43 Three-round burst sniper rifle. High power and low recoil, but slower handling and short pre-fire delay. Ability to steady while in ADS.

Pistols

Weapon How to Unlock Description Jager 45 Unlocked immediately Semi-auto pistol. Reliable sidearm with a very fast rate of fire and low recoil. Velox 5.7 Unlocked at Player Level 13 Three-round burst pistol. High damage and controllable recoil, with a moderate effective range. CODA 9 Unlocked at Player Level 34 Full-auto pistol. High damage and rate of fire, but high recoil and shorter effective ranges.

Launcher/Special

Weapon How to Unlock Description AAROW 109 Unlocked immediately Hybrid launcher. Locks on to vehicles and Scorestreaks, while also capable of accurate free fire. A.R.C. M1 Unlocked at Player Level 25 Charge launcher. Hold trigger to charge an energy beam that pierces enemies. Deals high damage to vehicles and Scorestreaks. NX Ravager Event Reward Launches high damage bolt projectiles. Can be configured to fire explosive bolts that detonate a short time after impact.

Melee

Weapon How to Unlock Description Knife Unlocked immediately Melee weapon. Short range and fast attack speed. Flatlinke MKII Unlocked at Player Level 49 Melee weapon. Short to moderate range, and moderate attack speed. Ballistic Knife Weekly Challenge Reward: Week 1 Spring-action knife launcher. Can fire retrievable blades as projectiles.The Ballistic Knife returns, a staple Black Ops weapon that lets you pull off deadly ranged attacks with surprising speed and accuracy as the blade is fired from the handle, eliminating unarmored targets on contact.

Vehicles

Returning

Polaris Vehicles The Polaris RZR Pro R 4 UTV and Polaris Sportsman XP 1000 ATV return in Season 01. Available across Verdansk, Rebirth Island, and Haven’s Hollow. Both vehicles now feature an updated Black Ops 7-themed visual design with a fresh, sleek look.



Challenges

Complete challenges every week of the season to unlock new Loadout items, Camo rewards, and XP. Beginning with Season 01, the Weekly Challenges Menu, accessible via the Lobby or the Challenge Hub in the Career Menu, gives you the chance to earn new Attachments, Scorestreaks, Weapons, and more by completing Challenges in all modes.

At the start of Season 01, immediately check the Weekly Challenge menu to see the available rewards and the challenges required to access them. Complete any six challenges across any (or all) of the four supported modes — Co-op Campaign/Endgame, Multiplayer, Zombies, or Call of Duty: Warzone — to unlock the weekly Loadout reward. Check the menu again the following week for the next gameplay reward.

Completing challenges also rewards XP, and this is a great way to rise through the Levels. Don’t worry if you miss a week; as long as you’re playing Black Ops 7 during any part of Season 01, all the previous Weekly Challenge Challenges and rewards are still accessible, up to the point the season concludes.

Week 1 Reward: Ballistic Knife: For the first week of Season 01, a brand-new Melee Weapon is your reward: Make sure you’re rapidly completing Weekly Challenges to unlock the Ballistic Knife!

UI/UX

New

HUD Visual Improvements Compass Tac Map Equipment Widget Squad Widget Quick Inventory Buy Station First-Time User Experience prompts



Front-End Visual Improvements Play Tab Weapons Tab Operators Tab Career Tab



Warzone Armory Any weapons you have not yet unlocked from current or past titles can now be accessed by completing a Challenge in the Armory. Navigate via Career > Challenges > Armory.



Improved Rotation Playlist UI Quality of Life The playlist rotation interface has been improved to better showcase available squad sizes and map options.

Quality of Life

Loading Screen Improvements Quality of Life Additional gameplay and mode information has been added to the loading screen to improve clarity during match entry.

Quality of Life

Reward Feed Quality of Life A new Reward Feed has been added, allowing players to view a history of recently unlocked rewards.

Quality of Life

Dedicated Button to Leave Firing Range Quality of Life A dedicated button to exit the Firing Range has returned, replacing the previous keybind-only exit method.

Quality of Life

Adjusted

Navigation & UI Minor navigation improvements to Loadouts. Minor map rotation UI improvements to the Play Tab. Legacy Weapons moved to a new Legacy tab in the Weapons menu. Improved First-Time User Experience flow. Added Weapon Build Share/Copy functionality. Added Kick/Ban features to Private Match for Lobby Admins.



In-Game HUD Self-Revive indicator repositioned to the right, next to Gas Mask and Armor Plates. Minor layout updates to Loot Cards for improved readability. First-Time User tooltips moved to the right side with improved layout and timing. Minor improvements to perk and equipment icons, including better in-use feedback. Minor notification improvements for clearer on-screen messaging.



And that wraps up the full Warzone Season 1 patch notes. What are your thoughts on the update? Let us know in the comments.