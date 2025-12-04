Warzone Season 1 Patch Notes: Aim Assist Adjustments, New Resurgence Map, and More

- Warzone Season 1 sees the integration of Black Ops 7's weapons, equipment, and operators into the Battle Royale title.
- The update also introduces a new Resurgence map named Haven's Hollow.
- The devs continue to implement adjustments to aim assist in this update.
The Call of Duty Warzone Season 1 update sees Black Ops 7’s guns and Operators get integrated into the Battle Royale title. The update also adds plenty of new content to the free-to-play game, including a new Resurgence map named Haven’s Hollow. Aside from new features, the devs continue to implement aim assist adjustments to make contests between controller and m&k players more fair.
With all that said, here are the full patch notes for the Warzone Season 1 update.
Warzone Season 1 Patch Notes
Maps
Haven’s Hollow
Haven’s Hollow is a brand-new Resurgence map built from the ground up to deliver a fresh Resurgence experience.
It is inspired by late-summer, early-fall Appalachia, blending small-town Americana with a striking modern research complex to create a timeless, lived-in world.This map features vibrant lighting, colorful foliage, strong visibility, and carefully tuned pacing that lands just slightly larger than Rebirth Island while still maintaining that fast, high-intensity feel.
Players will explore a mix of locations – from the vintage Train Station to the modern Research Center – alongside familiar spaces like Main Street from Liberty Falls, redesigned to fit seamlessly into this setting.
Gameplay focuses on a streamlined, classic Resurgence experience with tight pacing, grounded mobility, consistent loot, and limited vehicles to keep combat approachable and energetic. While not official canon, the map includes redesigned spaces inspired by Zombies locations and features a collection of hidden Easter eggs for a fun layer of discovery throughout each match.
Primary Points of Interest
- Coal Depot
- A high-traffic junction where interiors make for strong ambushes and the rooftop offers risky but rewarding positions.
- Lumbermill
- An industrial complex with the map’s largest rooftop, layered interiors, and sneaky parkour paths for advantageous positioning.
- Main Street
- A dense collection of building interiors and loot spots, featuring the Motel, comic book store, and a high-stakes Bank drop reminiscent of Rebirth Island’s Prison rooftop.
- Mansion
- A reimagined Shattered Veil layout with new interior routes, attic choke points, and rooftop ascenders offering layered vertical play.
- Pond
- A natural lowland marked by long sightlines, strategic foliage for cover, plenty of ziplines for quick mobility, and a central Hunting Lodge overlooking ankle-deep waters.
- Research Center
- A spiraling, multi-floor facility around a central courtyard, topped with tiered rooftops and a dangerous yet important buy station below.
- Riverboat
- Unique, multi-level space with ascenders, ziplines, and tight interior fights balanced by open upper decks overlooking the river.
- Train Station
- The welcome mat of Haven’s Hollow – ideal for quick regains with fast access to supplies and tight engagements.
- Barn Adjusted
- Previously announced as Homestead, we’ve made several structural and layout changes to this POI:
- Replaced the small shed with a new two-story interior structure, adding a lower town-side entrance and improved cover when engaging toward the barn.
- Reworked the destroyed barn into a larger, more open structure with multiple interior and exterior routes to the upper level, creating more varied engagements and reducing single-point choke fights.
- Reinforced the outer perimeter with a more solid fence to provide increased protection from long-range pressure coming from the Mansion rooftops.
- Improved entrance callouts to more clearly communicate when players are transitioning into this space.
- Repositioned the cabin cluster into a tighter cul-de-sac layout to reduce long sightlines toward the Research Center and better concentrate encounters.
- Added an exterior fireplace and tall landscaping elements to further break up sightlines across the POI.
- Relocated the grain shed and rotated the ladder to face the Church, enabling smoother rooftop access and new parachute rotation opportunities toward the barn.
Verdansk
- Signal Station New Point of Interest
- Located near the Military Base, Signal Station introduces a new high-visibility landmark centered around its towering radar arrays.
- Players can complete a short side quest to activate the main radar and earn a portable Tactical Heat Map. This item reveals nearby threat levels for your squad in real time and is lost upon death.
- Factory Remastered Point of Interest
- Located near Superstore, the Factory returns as a remastered version of the fan-favorite Verdansk ’84 location.
- The layout stays intentionally close to the original design while introducing new environmental dangers, including active missile production.
Modes
New
- Weekend-Only Limited-Time Modes
- Each weekend, a different Limited Time Mode will be featured, giving players new ways to experience Warzone. The currently planned modes are as follows:
- Week 1 | Buyback Battle Royale Returning
- A fan favorite mode that allows players to redeploy as long as they have enough cash when eliminated.
- Squad Size: Quads
- Week 2 | Amped Battle RoyaleNew
- An experimental mode that increases base health to support longer, higher-intensity engagements.
- Squad Size: Quads
- Week 3 & 4
- No Limited-Time Mode will be available due to the holiday break.
- No Limited-Time Mode will be available due to the holiday break.
- Week 5 | Ultra Fast ResurgenceNew
- Details to be announced at a later date.
- Squad Size: Quads
- Week 1 | Buyback Battle Royale Returning
- Each weekend, a different Limited Time Mode will be featured, giving players new ways to experience Warzone. The currently planned modes are as follows:
Playlist
Battle Royale
- Map: Verdansk
- Squad Sizes:
- Solos
- Duos
- Trios
- Quads
Battle Royale Casual (Verdansk)
- Squad Sizes:
- Quads
Resurgence
- Map Rotation:
- Haven’s Hollow
- Rebirth Island
- Squad Sizes:
- Solos
- Duos
- Trios
- Quads
Resurgence Casual
- Map:
- Haven’s Hollow
- Squad Sizes:
- Quads
Weekend LTM
- Mode:
- Buy Backs Battle Royale
- Map:
- Verdansk
- Squad Sizes:
- Quads
General
Aim Assist
- Tuned strength at short and long ranges and refined full-activation requirements to better balance engagements between Controller and KBM players.
Movement
For movement, our goal this chapter is to make traversal feel smoother, more responsive, and more natural as you flow through the map.
- Sprinting
- Removed Tactical Sprint as a core ability.
- Tactical Sprint is now available via the Sprinter Perk.
- Increased base sprint speeds.
- Combat Roll
- Introduced Combat Roll as a new movement tool, available through the Mountaineer Perk.
- Experimental Mechanics
- We’ve enabled both Wall Jump and the Grapple Hook in all Limited-Time Modes throughout Season 01.
Loadouts
To further streamline the create-a-class experience and reinforce weapon identity, we’ve made several foundational changes to loadouts and weapon customization.
- Wildcards
- Wildcards have been removed entirely.
- Overkill is now available to all players by default.
- Attachment Cap
- Weapons are now limited to 5 attachment slots.
- Equipment Options
- A number of lethal and tactical equipment options have been moved out of the loadout selection and will only be available via in-match loot.
Equipment
Lethal and Tactical equipment have received a meaningful refresh this season, featuring a mix of powerful new additions and targeted adjustments to fan-favorite tools.
Equipment Interactions
Starting in Season 01, we’re introducing the first wave of our equipment counterplay interactions – also referred to as our rock-paper-scissors system. This system expands the core utility of equipment, adding additional depth to combat and encouraging players to think more strategically about what they carry throughout a match.
- Stim Shot
- The Stim Shot can now be activated immediately after being hit by a Flash or Concussion Grenade to fully clear their disorienting effects.
- Smoke Grenade
- The Smoke Grenade can now extinguish lingering flames created by Molotov Cocktails or Napalm Killstreaks.
These are only the first of several interactions we have planned for the Black Ops 7 year. We expect that these changes will lend to more dynamic and interesting outcomes during engagements, especially if squads properly coordinate their shared arsenal. As always, we’ll be keeping a close eye on how these systems perform and player feedback.
Available Equipment
- Lethals
- Needle Drone New
- Small flying drone that explodes on impact.
- Auto or manual-control toggle.
- 4.5m explosive radius.
- 170 max damage.
- 8 second flight time.
- Only available in loot.
Point Turret New
- Small deployable sentry turret that automatically shoots at opponents, distracting and damaging them.
- 12.5m range.
- 15 damage per shot.
- Can stick to surfaces like vehicles.
- Only available in loot.
- C4 Adjusted
- Sticky explosive with a large blast radius.
- 7m explosive radius.
- 240 max damage.
- Can be detonated via the C-Link without the clacker.
- Sticky explosive with a large blast radius.
- Combat Axe Adjusted
- Retrievable throwing axe lethal to unarmored targets.
- Behaves more like a throwing knife.
- Faster throw speed.
- Hit multipliers.
- 250 torso
- 275 neck
- 500 head
- One shot to downed targets.
- Retrievable throwing axe lethal to unarmored targets.
- Molotov Cocktail Adjusted
- Thrown incendiary that creates a patch of flames.
- 25 fire damage every 250ms.
- Lasts 10 seconds.
- Can be extinguished by Smoke Grenades.
- Thrown incendiary that creates a patch of flames.
- Claymore Returning
- Directional anti-personnel mine.
- 6.5m front-facing explosive distance.
- 300 max damage.
- Directional anti-personnel mine.
- Drill Charge Returning
- Burrows into surfaces before detonating.
- 5m explosive radius.
- 275 max damage.
- Detonates at impact point if drilling fails.
- Only available in loot.
- Burrows into surfaces before detonating.
- Frag Returning
- Cookable fragmentation grenade.
- 6.5m explosive radius.
- 240 max damage.
- Cookable fragmentation grenade.
- Proximity Mine Returning
- Proximity-triggered explosive that launches upward.
- 6.5m explosive radius.
- 275 max damage.
- Crouching reduces damage.
- Going prone significantly reduces damage.
- Highly effective against vehicles.
- Only available in loot.
- Proximity-triggered explosive that launches upward.
- Sticky Grenade Returning
- Sticky grenade with a timed fuse.
- 5m explosive radius.
- 180 max damage.
- Under a different name in-game.
- Sticky grenade with a timed fuse.
- Thermite Returning
- Incendiary device that sticks to surfaces.
- 3m explosive and burn radius.
- 50 explosive damage.
- 100 damage on direct impact.
- 12-damage fire ticks every 350ms.
- Highly effective against vehicles.
- Only available in loot.
- Incendiary device that sticks to surfaces.
- Tacticals
- Phantom Signal New
- Tracking-virus device that affects up to three nearby opponents.
- Not consumed if no opponents are nearby.
- Tagged opponents emit sound for 10 seconds.
- Tagged opponents appear on the compass.
- Only available in loot.
- Pinpoint Grenade New
- Shoots tracking devices at opponents.
- 8.5m targeting radius.
- 15-second active duration.
- Tracked opponents are visible through walls in real-time.
- Tracker can be removed.
- Only available in loot.
- Shoots tracking devices at opponents.
- Psych Grenade New
- Releases a cloud of hallucinogenic gas on impact that causes affected players to see short-lived phantom copies of themselves appear randomly around them.
- Decoy Adjusted
- Simulates footsteps and gunfire.
- 16-second duration.
- Surface-stick behavior.
- Generates randomized radar pings around the decoy.
- Simulates footsteps and gunfire.
- Flash Adjusted
- Blinds opponents
- Up to 4 seconds when directly facing detonation.
- Cookable for up to 3 additional flashes.
- Only available in loot.
- Blinds opponents
- Heartbeat Sensor Adjusted
- Limited-use detection tablet used to locate nearby players.
- 15m range.
- 90-second battery life.
- Limited-use detection tablet used to locate nearby players.
- Stim Shot Adjusted
- Removes flash and concussion effects.
- Refreshes tactical sprint.
- Increases movement speed up to 8 percent.
- Removes flash and concussion effects.
- ConcussionReturning
- Slows enemy movement and aim.
- 1.5-second maximum stun duration.
- Slows enemy movement and aim.
- Shock Charge Returning
- Electric trap that stuns opponents.
- 3m radius.
- 7-second shock duration.
- Causes loss of aiming control and random weapon fire.
- Only available in loot.
- Electric trap that stuns opponents.
- Smoke Grenade Returning
- Creates a vision-blocking smoke screen.
- Can extinguish lingering flames from Molotov Cocktails.
- Creates a vision-blocking smoke screen.
Field Upgrades
- Echo Unit New
- Holographic-soldier decoy that tricks opponents.
- Mimics a standing or crouching position when it is deployed.
- Portable Decontamination Station Adjusted
- Deployable autonomous neutralizing-agent dispersal unit.
- Lasts for a limited time.
- Can now be picked back up if deployed but not activated by gas.
- Armor Box Returning
- Deploys a box of armor plates for you and your teammates.
- Deployable Cover Returning
- Portable, rapidly deployable ballistic cover.
- Munitions Box Returning
- Deploys a box of ammo and equipment for you and your teammates.
- Recon Drone Returning
- Remote-controlled drone with manual and auto-marking capabilities.
- Trophy System Returning
- Deployable defense system that destroys enemy projectiles mid-air.
- War Cry Returning
- Team rally that improves nearby ally movement speed and health regeneration.
Resurgence Only
- Redeploy Drone Beacon Returning
- Beacon that calls in a Redeploy Drone, allowing for quick repositioning.
Killstreaks
- Bunker Buster Adjusted
- Designates a missile strike that pierces a building, deploying gas inside.
- Now delivers gas 50m downward, covering a majority of large buildings.
- Designates a missile strike that pierces a building, deploying gas inside.
- Care Package Adjusted
- Calls in a crate containing high-value loot, including:
- 1 power item
- Advanced UAV, Bunker Buster, Utility Box, or a low-chance Specialist
- 2 rare Perks
- 4 resupply items
- Cash, Armor Plates, or Ammo
- 1 power item
- Care Packages can also deliver new seasonal, rotating items.
- Calls in a crate containing high-value loot, including:
- Cluster Strike Returning
- Launches a missile bombardment in a targeted area for a duration.
- Counter UAVReturning
- Launches a drone that scrambles enemy minimaps.
- Napalm Strike Returning
- Launches a targeted strike of explosive napalm.
- Precision Airstrike Returning
- Calls in twin jets to deliver a precision strike along the best available path.
- Supply UAV Returning
- UAV ship that reveals supply boxes on the minimap.
- UAV Returning
- UAV recon that reveals enemy locations.
Weapons
One of our major goals for this season was to evolve weapon attachments to better support multiple viable build paths per weapon. This gives players more freedom in how they customize their loadouts, while providing stronger tuning levers for long-term balance.
- Assault Rifle Barrels
- Mid-range Barrel: Expands Medium Damage Range 1, a new Warzone-specific stat that improves effectiveness deeper into mid-range fights.
- Control Barrel: Improves recoil control and bullet velocity to enhance long-range accuracy and consistency.
- Expanded Attachment Functionality
- Suppressors now provide visual recoil reduction in addition to keeping players off the radar.
- Mobility-focused stocks now improve handling alongside movement benefits.
- Heavier stocks further emphasize recoil stabilization for maximum control-focused builds.
- Shotgun Slugs
- For Black Ops 7 pump-action shotguns, slugs can now secure a one-shot headshot within maximum damage range, offering a high-risk, high-reward option for skilled close-quarters play.
- Default Loadouts
- Default loadouts will be regularly updated to reflect the current weapon meta, ensuring players can stay competitive and never feel left behind as the sandbox evolves.
- Weapon Build Sharing
- Players can now easily share their custom Weapon builds using unique share codes, making it faster than ever to try out different builds.
- Legacy Weapons
- Weapons from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, and Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 remain accessible and usable in Call of Duty: Warzone.
- These can be found by navigating to Weapons > Loadouts > Custom Loadouts > Primary / Secondary / Melee, then scrolling to the far right to access the Legacy menu.
- While Legacy Weapons are playable in Warzone, they do not support the following Black Ops 7 features:
- Weapon Prestige and Weapon Prestige Camos
- Black Ops 7 Weapon and Warzone Mastery Camos
- New Black Ops 7 Reticle Challenges
- Access to Black Ops 7 Weapon Customization items
- Build Sharing and Build Codes
Assault Rifles
|Weapon
|How to Unlock
|Description
|M15 Mod 0
|Unlocked immediately
|Full-auto assault rifle. Well-rounded in its power, accuracy, and handling.
|AK-27
|Unlocked at Player Level 4
|Full-auto assault rifle. Very high damage and low vertical recoil, but high horizontal recoil and slow handling.
|MXR-17
|Unlocked at Player Level 16
|Full-auto assault rifle. Excellent accuracy and range, offset by its slower mobility and rate of fire.
|X9 Maverick
|Unlocked at Player Level 28
|Three-round burst rifle. Great damage and recoil control. Average mobility and slower handling.
|DS20 Mirage
|Unlocked at Player Level 37
|Full-auto assault rifle. Respectable damage and integrated underbarrel grenade launcher. Offset by moderate recoil, mobility, and handling.
|Peacekeeper MK1
|Unlocked at Player Level 52
|Full-auto assault rifle. Exceptional mobility and handling, but high recoil and limited range.
|Maddox RFB
|Battle Pass
|Full-auto assault rifle. Fast fire rate with a large ammo pool.
SMGs
|Weapon
|How to Unlock
|Description
|Ryden 45K
|Unlocked immediately
|Full-auto submachine gun. Solid balance of CQB (close quarter battle) power, handling, and recoil.
|RK-9
|Unlocked at Player Level 7
|Three-round burst submachine gun. Rewards upper body and headshots in close quarters, with decent handling and mobility. Below average range.
|Razor 9MM
|Unlocked at Player Level 19
|Full-auto submachine gun. Extreme rate of fire but limited range and slower handling.
|Dravec 45
|Unlocked at Player Level 34
|Full-auto submachine gun. Very low recoil and decent range for the class. Offset by low damage, especially at longer ranges.
|Carbon 57
|Unlocked at Player Level 46
|Full-auto submachine gun. Very high ammo count, with respectable range and recoil. Below average damage for its class.
|MPC-25
|Unlocked at Player Level 55
|Full-auto submachine gun. Very high damage and excellent mobility and handling. Very high recoil and limited range.
|Kogot-7
|Battle Pass
|Full-auto submachine gun. Excellent mobility and fast fire rate, but shorter-range capabilities and moderate recoil.
Shotguns
|Weapon
|How to Unlock
|Description
|M10 Breacher
|Unlocked immediately
|Pump-action charge shotgun. Optionally hold trigger to improve hip and ADS spread.
|Echo 12
|Unlocked at Player Level 22
|Rechambering double-barrel shotgun. Great range and high damage potential with back-to-back shots.
|Akita
|Unlocked at Player Level 40
|Full-auto Shotgun. Excellent mobility and handling, balanced by high recoil and short range.
LMGs
|Weapon
|How to Unlock
|Description
|MK.78
|Unlocked immediately
|Full-auto light machine gun. Great damage and high ammo count, limited by slower mobility and handling.
|XM325
|Unlocked at Player Level 31
|Full-auto light machine gun. Very fast fire rate, with excellent mobility and handling. Offset by higher recoil and shorter range.
|Sokol 545
|Unlocked via event later in season
|Full-auto light machine gun. Can switch on demand between a slower fire rate with high accuracy and range, and a faster fire rate with higher damage and recoil.
Marksman Rifles
|Weapon
|How to Unlock
|Description
|M8A1
|Unlocked at Player Level 10
|Four-round burst marksman rifle. Extreme rate of fire within the burst, balanced by moderate burst cooldown.
|Warden 308
|Unlocked at Player Level 25
|Semi-auto Marksman Rifle. Very high damage and average handling. Limited by double-action fire delay.
|M34 Novaline
|Unlocked at Player Level 49
|Two-round burst Marksman Rifle. Two-round burst marksman rifle. Exceptional damage and range, but low mobility and fire rate.
Snipers
|Weapon
|How to Unlock
|Description
|VS Recon
|Unlocked immediately
|Bolt-action sniper rifle. Quick rechamber. Moderate recoil and stability. Ability to steady while in ADS. Infinite range one shot headshot to down an enemy.
|Shadow SK
|Unlocked at Player Level 13
|Semi-auto sniper rifle. High power and stable recoil, but low fire rate.
|XR-3 ION
|Unlocked at Player Level 43
|Three-round burst sniper rifle. High power and low recoil, but slower handling and short pre-fire delay. Ability to steady while in ADS.
Pistols
|Weapon
|How to Unlock
|Description
|Jager 45
|Unlocked immediately
|Semi-auto pistol. Reliable sidearm with a very fast rate of fire and low recoil.
|Velox 5.7
|Unlocked at Player Level 13
|Three-round burst pistol. High damage and controllable recoil, with a moderate effective range.
|CODA 9
|Unlocked at Player Level 34
|Full-auto pistol. High damage and rate of fire, but high recoil and shorter effective ranges.
Launcher/Special
|Weapon
|How to Unlock
|Description
|AAROW 109
|Unlocked immediately
|Hybrid launcher. Locks on to vehicles and Scorestreaks, while also capable of accurate free fire.
|A.R.C. M1
|Unlocked at Player Level 25
|Charge launcher. Hold trigger to charge an energy beam that pierces enemies. Deals high damage to vehicles and Scorestreaks.
|NX Ravager
|Event Reward
|Launches high damage bolt projectiles. Can be configured to fire explosive bolts that detonate a short time after impact.
Melee
|Weapon
|How to Unlock
|Description
|Knife
|Unlocked immediately
|Melee weapon. Short range and fast attack speed.
|Flatlinke MKII
|Unlocked at Player Level 49
|Melee weapon. Short to moderate range, and moderate attack speed.
|Ballistic Knife
|Weekly Challenge Reward: Week 1
|Spring-action knife launcher. Can fire retrievable blades as projectiles.The Ballistic Knife returns, a staple Black Ops weapon that lets you pull off deadly ranged attacks with surprising speed and accuracy as the blade is fired from the handle, eliminating unarmored targets on contact.
Vehicles
Returning
- Polaris Vehicles
- The Polaris RZR Pro R 4 UTV and Polaris Sportsman XP 1000 ATV return in Season 01.
- Available across Verdansk, Rebirth Island, and Haven’s Hollow.
- Both vehicles now feature an updated Black Ops 7-themed visual design with a fresh, sleek look.
Challenges
Complete challenges every week of the season to unlock new Loadout items, Camo rewards, and XP. Beginning with Season 01, the Weekly Challenges Menu, accessible via the Lobby or the Challenge Hub in the Career Menu, gives you the chance to earn new Attachments, Scorestreaks, Weapons, and more by completing Challenges in all modes.
At the start of Season 01, immediately check the Weekly Challenge menu to see the available rewards and the challenges required to access them. Complete any six challenges across any (or all) of the four supported modes — Co-op Campaign/Endgame, Multiplayer, Zombies, or Call of Duty: Warzone — to unlock the weekly Loadout reward. Check the menu again the following week for the next gameplay reward.
Completing challenges also rewards XP, and this is a great way to rise through the Levels. Don’t worry if you miss a week; as long as you’re playing Black Ops 7 during any part of Season 01, all the previous Weekly Challenge Challenges and rewards are still accessible, up to the point the season concludes.
Week 1 Reward: Ballistic Knife: For the first week of Season 01, a brand-new Melee Weapon is your reward: Make sure you’re rapidly completing Weekly Challenges to unlock the Ballistic Knife!
UI/UX
New
- HUD Visual Improvements
- Compass
- Tac Map
- Equipment Widget
- Squad Widget
- Quick Inventory
- Buy Station
- First-Time User Experience prompts
- Front-End Visual Improvements
- Play Tab
- Weapons Tab
- Operators Tab
- Career Tab
- Warzone Armory
- Any weapons you have not yet unlocked from current or past titles can now be accessed by completing a Challenge in the Armory.
- Navigate via Career > Challenges > Armory.
- Improved Rotation Playlist UI Quality of Life
- The playlist rotation interface has been improved to better showcase available squad sizes and map options.
- Loading Screen Improvements Quality of Life
- Additional gameplay and mode information has been added to the loading screen to improve clarity during match entry.
- Reward Feed Quality of Life
- A new Reward Feed has been added, allowing players to view a history of recently unlocked rewards.
- Dedicated Button to Leave Firing Range Quality of Life
- A dedicated button to exit the Firing Range has returned, replacing the previous keybind-only exit method.
Adjusted
- Navigation & UI
- Minor navigation improvements to Loadouts.
- Minor map rotation UI improvements to the Play Tab.
- Legacy Weapons moved to a new Legacy tab in the Weapons menu.
- Improved First-Time User Experience flow.
- Added Weapon Build Share/Copy functionality.
- Added Kick/Ban features to Private Match for Lobby Admins.
- In-Game HUD
- Self-Revive indicator repositioned to the right, next to Gas Mask and Armor Plates.
- Minor layout updates to Loot Cards for improved readability.
- First-Time User tooltips moved to the right side with improved layout and timing.
- Minor improvements to perk and equipment icons, including better in-use feedback.
- Minor notification improvements for clearer on-screen messaging.
And that wraps up the full Warzone Season 1 patch notes. What are your thoughts on the update? Let us know in the comments.