Netflix Unveils ‘Pride & Prejudice’ Series Teaser, Confirms 2026 Release

Based on Jane Austen’s iconic novel, Netflix’s Pride and Prejudice has unveiled its first teaser, offering a first glimpse of the cast and characters. It also highlights the emotional tone, the Regency-era setting, the deeply rooted traditions, and every other element that defined the original saga. With the series set to release in 2026, the teaser laid the groundwork, igniting excitement among longtime fans and sparking interest among modern audiences who enjoy period dramas.

Netflix’s Pride & Prejudice Series Gets a Release Window

Netflix’s most-awaited television series, Pride and Prejudice, will be released in Autumn 2026. In the recently released teaser, fans get to watch the first look at Emma Corrin and Jack Lowden as Elizabeth Bennet and Mr. Darcy, respectively. The preview kicks off with Elizabeth atop the roof of her house, and we also see the sophisticated Mr. Darcy riding a horse. However, the video didn’t offer any dialogue or major plot points.

Pride and Prejudice, autumn 2026. pic.twitter.com/5sgR3jhEz3 — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) February 24, 2026

Emma Corrin, whom we know as Cassandra Nova from Deadpool & Wolverine, or Princess Diana in The Crown, looks exceptional in Netflix’s upcoming series. Even though we didn’t get to see her utter a word in the teaser, her expressions do all the talking, assuring us that she will surely live up to everyone’s expectations.

On the other hand, we have Jack Lowden, whom you may remember seeing in projects like Dunkirk and the Slow Horses TV show. Overall, the cast of Pride and Prejudice is incredible, and it does show a lot of promise.

Regardless, the Netflix series is arriving later this year; however, the giant streaming platform has yet to give us an exact release date. On top of that, we’ve gotten a teaser for Pride and Prejudice, so let’s wait for the full-fledged trailer to get a better glimpse into Netflix’s adaptation of the iconic romantic tale.