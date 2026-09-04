GTA 5 Enhanced Is 50% Off Right Now on Steam and Epic Games Store

If you haven’t had the chance to play GTA 5 in the past thirteen years, now’s the perfect time to sink into your gaming chair and drive around Los Santos with GTA 5 Enhanced at 50% off on both Steam and the Epic Games Store. With just over two months to go until GTA 6 launches on November 19, 2026, picking up the previous GTA game is a no-brainer.

Steam is offering a special promotion on the GTA 5 Enhanced & Great White Shark Card bundle at $19.79. Originally priced at $44.99, this is a great deal. The promotion runs until September 7, 2026, and includes GTA 5 Enhanced and Legacy Edition, the Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack, and a GTA$1.5 million Great White Shark Cash Card for GTA Online.

On the Epic Games Store, GTA 5 Enhanced price dropped 50% from $29.99 to $15 thanks to the End of Summer Sale, which runs until September 17, 2026. This one doesn’t include the Great White Shark Card, but it does feature both GTA 5 Enhanced and Legacy versions for you to enjoy.

Image Credit: Rockstar Games

Epic Games has given out GTA 5 for free multiple times, with the option to upgrade to GTA 5 Enhanced at no additional cost, but this discount is the next best thing. If you buy it, you can try out the GTA 6 minimap with a new GTA 5 mod to set the tone for Rockstar’s next GTA instalment.

On PC, you don’t need a subscription like PlayStation Plus or Xbox Game Pass to play GTA Online, making this deal even more appealing. So, you can buy GTA 5 Enhanced and dive into the latest GTA Online events like the Kortz Center Heist right now.

So, explore Los Santos, play as Michael, Trevor, and Franklin, and cause chaos to your heart’s content before you move on to Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos, our new protagonists in GTA 6. It’s truly one of the best Steam games you can play on Steam and Epic Games.

That said, are you planning to purchase GTA 5 on Steam or Epic Games? Tell us in the comments section below.