Vi (previously Vodafone Idea) has added a weekend data rollover scheme for prepaid users. If you’re a Vi customer, you can now make use of all the unused data part of the daily data limit on weekends.

You might not necessarily exhaust the daily data quota during the weekdays (Monday to Friday). While the unused data usually just gets expired, you can now use them on weekends with no additional cost. This will come in handy for several use-cases, be it your weekend binge-watch sessions or when you’re downloading a new game’s update.

Vi’s new weekend data rollover offer is valid from the 19th of October (today) to January 17, 2021. The offer is applicable on plans starting at Rs.249 and goes up to Rs.2595. You can take a look at the entire list of eligible plans from Vi’s official website.

Interestingly, there is no upper limit on the weekend rollover data. You can check your accumulated weekend rollover data from Vi’s official app or by dialing the USSD code ‘*199#’. During weekends, data usage will count on the rollover data first. Once you’ve exhausted the accumulated data, you will get access to your daily data as per the plan.

However, do note that you can’t roll over data for several weekends. The excess data you haven’t used will get expired after Sunday and the new cycle will begin on Monday. It is also worth noting that the accumulated data will get expired if you don’t have an active eligible plan and you recharge after a few days.