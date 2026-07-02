HyperX Reveals the First Official Valorant Gaming Laptop Built for Competitive Play

If you’re a Valorant player who’s always setting the perfect crosshair using crosshair codes or even looking for the best setup to elevate your gameplay experience, then HP might’ve just saved you the trouble. The company has just launched the HyperX Omen 16 Valorant edition gaming laptop, a first-ever official rig for the game, and it’s built with Riot Games and mixes some serious gaming muscle with design straight out of its beloved shooter.

HyperX Omen 16 Valorant Edition Laptop Launches in India, Packed With RTX 5070 Power

In a surprise drop, HP has officially launched the HyperX Omen 16 Valorant Limited Edition gaming laptop in India earlier today. To those wondering, this isn’t an entry-level laptop that sets you up for compromise when you’re playing a competitive shooter like Valorant. Instead, its specs reveal the full scale of how ambitious it is and offer the closest experience one could seek to the pros you saw competing at VCT Masters London last month.

To begin with, the rig is armed with an AMD Ryzen 9 9955HX (16-core) processor paired with an Nvidia RTX 5070 GPU (with 8GB VRAM), giving players enough headroom to run Valorant without breaking a sweat and clutch every game. On top of that, the 16″ IPS display offers 2.5K resolution at 400 nits brightness, boasting a hefty 240Hz refresh rate and 3ms response time, so you can check out the latest Valorant Summit Map as clear as it comes.

Image Credit: HyperX

When it comes to storage, the HyperX Omen 16 Valorant laptop is packed with a 1 TB SSD and a 16GB DDR5-5200 RAM. After all, with rising memory prices and RAM manufacturers facing lawsuits, Omen 16 doesn’t compromise on what’s needed to run Valorant at its best. To add to that, the laptop also has 3 USB Type-A ports, 1 USB Type-C port, an HDMI 2.1 port, an RJ-45 port, and a 3.5 mm port to plug in your headphones.

To cut that input lag you’re always facing and blaming your crappy KBM setup, the HyperX Valorant laptop comes with a HyperAction keyboard that runs on an 8K polling rate, which is quite impressive in a portable PC like this one. Furthermore, the laptop also features a pretty neat gimmick called the OMEN AI, which handles one-click tuning, auto-adjusting system, and game settings, which include Valorant, if you’re wondering, so players don’t have to fiddle with configs themselves.

Looking at the images, the back of the laptop features the iconic red Valorant logo in the center below the black HyperX logo, and the text Valorant written vertically on the right. But when you open the laptop, the WASD keys are colored in red, and you’ll notice red accents all around the keyboard and the trackpad to theme it after the game’s colors.

Coming to the price, the HyperX Omen 16 Valorant Limited Edition laptop comes in three different configurations and is available on the HP website and retail stores starting at ₹2,24,999. The RTX 5060 and Ryzen 7 variant costs ₹2,24,999, the RTX 5060 and Ryzen 9 variant costs ₹2,79,999, and the top model, RTX 5070 and Ryzen 9 variant costs ₹2,99,999. You can also find the laptop on online marketplaces like Amazon and Flipkart as well.