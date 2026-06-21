Valorant’s New Map ‘Summit’ with Reactive Walls Revealed at Masters London 2026

Right before PRX and Leviatán locked horns at VCT Masters London 2026, Riot Games revealed the newest Valorant map, Summit. Launching as part of Season 2026 // Act 4, the map takes players to a Radiant training academy hidden in the mountains of China.

Summit introduces a new mechanic that allows teams to permanently alter the battlefield during a round by triggering massive walls across key areas. Riot also confirmed that the map will enter the Valorant Competitive queue immediately upon release. This will happen alongside a temporary RR protection system to help players learn its layout.

Valorant Map Summit Introduces Permanent Map-Changing Mechanics

Summit is set at a former Radiant monastery where Sage trained before joining the Valorant Protocol. Located high in the mountains of China, the map combines training facilities and meditation gardens with a layout designed around adapting to changing conditions.

Image Credit: Riot Games

Summit will arrive in the Valorant map pool on June 24, and here are the key features of this ancient map:

2 Spike Sites

3 Lane Layout

3 droppable walls located on A Site, B Site, and Mid Players can activate the walls by shooting nearby switches Once dropped, the walls remain closed for the rest of the round The walls block key sightlines and rotation routes, permanently changing the map until the round ends Trapping players under the wall kills them



Unlike the rotating doors of Lotus, Summit’s walls cannot be reopened once activated. Riot says the mechanic was designed to force players to adjust their strategies mid-round, as strong Operator angles, defensive setups, and rotation paths can disappear in an instant. The map also features several curved environmental structures, a rare sight in tactical shooters that typically favor sharp corners and predictable sightlines.

To help players get comfortable with the new battleground, Riot is reducing RR losses on Summit by 50% during the first two weeks after launch, while wins will continue to grant 100% RR. A dedicated Summit Only queue using the Swiftplay format will also be available for seven days.

Retake LTM Announced at Valorant Masters London 2026

Beyond the new map, Season 2026 // Act 4 introduces Retake LTM in Valorant, a new 3v3 mode focused entirely on post-plant situations. The mode starts with the Spike already planted, requiring one team to defend while the other attempts to retake and defuse. Teams swap sides every round, with randomized loadouts increasing in strength as matches progress.

Act 4 also launches the Blackspyre Collection. A new skin bundle featuring the Phantom, Sheriff, Spectre, Ares, and the Divide melee weapon. A fresh Battlepass will accompany the update with rewards such as the Sky Reaper Ghost, Heal Up Squad Card, and Blep Spray.

After the Masters London showcase, Valorant Studio Head Anna Donlon also teased a new agent arriving later in 2026. She further confirmed that the next Game Changers Championship will be held in Brazil. It gives fans another major esports event to look forward to in the second half of the year.