“Trying to Find a Small Ass” Is the Bizarre GTA 6 Side Quest GTA 5 Michael Actor Will Be Chasing

Grand Theft Auto is one of the wildest video game franchises when it comes to realism and accuracy to real-world scenarios and demographics. The franchise’s most popular title, GTA V, continues to be played even over 10 years after its launch by players, thanks to its fresh updates in its Online mode and NoPixel roleplays.

Rockstar’s next big title is one of the most anticipated titles of the decade, GTA 6, and it’s slated for a summer 2026 release. The first trailer dropped in 2024 and was one of the most viewed videos in YouTube history in under 24 hours, and the second trailer, which dropped in May 2025, further expanded on the game’s world.

While the franchise returns to its iconic Vice City with two protagonists this time around, it’s not the cars, or lights, or even missions that are pulling players in — it’s the big asses. That’s right; the scale of realism with real-world Miami butts and jiggle physics is well and alive in GTA 6, and players will be able to see it in full scale once the game releases.

Image Credit: Rockstar Games/GTA 6

But it’s not just the fans who are waiting for that one “big” feature in the game; GTA 5 actor Ned Luke has made it his personal mission to find a “small ass” when the game launches and is full of some “ass” wisdom.

Ned Luke Drops Some Serious “Ass” News About GTA 6 Quest and Says It’s Going to Be A Difficult One

GTA 5 Actor Ned Luke, who is best known for portraying Michael De Santa, is often vocal about his thoughts regarding the latest GTA Online updates as well as Rockstar’s next big plans with the franchise. He is rumored to be heavily linked with GTA 6 and is all mum about the game’s plot, setting, and even his involvement with Rockstar at present.

But what he can’t stop talking about is the amount and realism of big asses in the game that players saw in the two trailers. Speaking with YouTuber Harrison Shipp, Luke was asked what excites him the most, to which he says, “It’s going to be a big challenge – it might even be a mission – to try to find a small ass. Because all the asses I’ve seen in that game so far are huge.”

Image Credit: Harrison Shippp/Ned Luke

Well, since voice actors, especially the ones Rockstar works with, are always trying to avoid questions about the game and whether they’ve actually “seen” the final product, but Ned has admitted to seeing “some of it,” and the range of asses is something that has fascinated him the most.

“There’s a big ass, there’s a big ass and thighs, there’s a big ass, there’s a huge ass with a thong on, there’s another big ass over there, there’s one – I’m lookin’ to see – there’s a huge ass with a thong on”, Luke further explained to the YouTuber.

However, when he was asked about his personal preference, Ned says, “I’m not a big ass guy. I’m like a – you know, nice ass guy! So that’s what I’ll be looking for. Find that nice, athletic ass. Yeah.” For any questions not related to asses in GTA 6, even if it’s the confirmation on the release date or platforms, Luke drops the F-bomb to everyone who asks that.

