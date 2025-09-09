GTA 6 Leak Reveals New In-game Phone Apps That Are More Unhinged than Ever

Leaks surrounding GTA 6 continue to trickle in, with the latest bit of insider info revealing some interesting domain names recently registered by Rockstar. Every name appears to be a parody of a real-world entity, or just outrageous enough to fit the GTA franchise, meaning they’re likely to be part of the final release.

Websites, or access to an in-game version of the internet, were first introduced in GTA IV. To go online, players had to walk into period-appropriate internet cafes, find an empty booth, and interact with a PC that probably had 512 megabytes of RAM. The franchise graduated to smartphones with 2012’s GTA V, where players could access luxury storefronts, vanity pages, and even the stock market from basically anywhere on the map.

Needless to say, the in-game internet was doused with the same ruthless brand of satirization as everything else, giving us gems such as LifeInvader.com (Facebook) and Bleeter.biz (X/Twitter). GTA 6 will likely be even more zealous with the parodies, and this latest leak provides a glimpse at what the devs could have in store.

Leaked GTA 6 Website and App Names Showcase Rockstar’s Signature Humor

Details on GTA 6’s website names were revealed by reputed insider ‘Tez2.’ While posting on a forum, the leaker stated, “I came across domains all registered on May 27 under Take-Two’s nameservers that seem to be VI-related (GTA 6). These domains could be in-game sites that Rockstar may redirect to VI’s page later on…“

As for the domain names themselves, they appear to be a combination of app and website names. Here’s the full list:

what-up.app

rydeme.app

buckme.app

leonidagov.org

h**kers-galore.com

brianandbradley.com

wipeoutcornskin.com

myboyhasacreepycorndog.com

Some of these names are nothing short of unhinged, which only bolsters our faith that they’ll appear in GTA 6. For starters, ‘what-up’ is an obvious play on WhatsApp, while ‘rydeme’ is probably a cab-ordering app, despite its adult connotation. Speaking of which, ‘buckme’ is seemingly a parody of OnlyFans, according to fans online, but to us, it seems more like a twist on Cash App.

Near the end of the list, we’ve got two inexplicable names in ‘wipeoutcornskin,’ and ‘myboyhasacreepycorndog.’ They’re just the right amount of ridiculous to fit seamlessly into a GTA game, but also absurd enough that it’s difficult to assign them to a specific category. That said, users online believe the former is a medical website, while the latter is a parental awareness page.

If there’s one thing to gather from this leak, it’s that the franchise’s sharp satire is going nowhere. There will likely be a dozen more websites in the full game, and we cannot wait to see what else Rockstar have come up with.

So, what do you make of these leaked domain names? Be sure to let us know in the comments.