Tomb Raider Catalyst Set in India Announced With Iconic Lara Croft Remake

As promised earlier in the week, a brand-new Tomb Raider game has been announced on the Game Awards show floor. In fact, Crystal Dynamics delivered a double-whammy, revealing not just one but two new additions to Lara Croft’s many daring escapades. Tomb Raider: Catalyst marks the first entry in the beloved franchise in eight years, bringing the iconic heroine to current-gen consoles. The announcement was followed up by Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis – a full-blown remake of the 1996 original.

Tomb Raider Catalyst had the more eye-catching trailer of the two, providing a look at India plunged deep in Diwali celebrations. We then see the new Lara Croft model, and all I can say is that I’m looking respectfully. We see the heroine confronting a villain before she begins scaling some gorgeously rugged mountains. The game will release sometime in 2027 and will be available across all current-gen consoles.

Following up on this reveal was Tomb Raider: Fate of Atlantis, a stunning reimagining of the 1996 genre-defining game. Here’s how the devs describe it: “As Lara Croft, harness your wits and athleticism to explore exotic locations lost to time—from the jungles of Peru to the ancient ruins of Greece, the deserts of Egypt, and a mysterious Mediterranean island shrouded in myth.

Traverse treacherous landscapes, solve deadly contraptions, and face lethal predators as you hunt for the scattered pieces of the Scion, an artifact of immeasurable power. Whether you’re a veteran raider or new to Lara’s world, Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis delivers jaw-dropping visuals powered by Unreal Engine 5, modern game design, and new surprises, while honoring the spirit and atmosphere of Lara Croft’s debut adventure.“

No concrete release date for the remake, but it is confirmed to arrive in 2026.

