Resident Evil Requiem Will Let You Play as Leon Kennedy as New TGA Reveal Hypes Fans

Resident Evil Requiem Leon Playable trailer
In Short
  • Resident Evil Requiem revealed a new trailer at The Game Awards 2025.
  • The new trailer confirms Leon S. Kennedy as playable in Requiem.
  • A new villain named Victor Gideon was also revealed in the TGA trailer.

Resident Evil Requiem is set to be the biggest title in the massively popular franchise. The game is set to launch at the franchise’s 30th anniversary, making it quite special for both fans and developers. And with the game’s release drawing closer, Capcom has revealed a new trailer at The Game Awards, and it features an old face. The new Resident Evil Requiem trailer at The Game Awards reveals Leon as a playable character.

Leon Confirmed To Be Playable in Resident Evil Requiem

The new Resident Evil Requiem trailer finally confirms that Leon S. Kennedy is in the game. We have been following leaks around this for months now, and finally seeing it being true has made us even more excited for the game’s release. However, the highlight was not just Leon’s appearance, but the reveal that Leon will be a playable character in Requiem.

Previously, Grace Ashcroft was announced as the main protagonist for the game, but with this trailer, it is clear that it was a lie for this big reveal. You will be able to play as either Leon or Grace Ashcroft in the game, so long-running Resident Evil fans will surely be excited.

Thankfully, Leon does appear young in the trailer, and the previous leak about him wearing an eyepatch and being old seems to have been untrue. Other than Leon, we also see a new villain in the game, named Victor Gideon. He appears as an infected mad scientist and is one of the main antagonists behind the story.

So, are you excited for Leon being playable in Resident Evil Requiem? Let us know in the comments.

