Remedy Announces Control Resonant in Stunning New Reveal at The Game Awards

Control Resonant, which was actually leaked before the broadcast, has just been revealed at The Game Awards 2025. Set to arrive in 2026, Resonant offers a different spin on the first game’s formula, featuring the same telekinetic abilities, except with a focus on melee combat. It also stars a new protagonist in Dylan Faden, Jesse’s brother.

Control Resonant Announced at The Game Awards

In typical Remedy fashion, the reveal itself was instantly compelling. It started with an actor being suspended in the air before being reeled into a cage, much like Dylan’s from Control 2018. We then see a bunch of cerebral visuals before things transition into the announcement trailer. We learn that the sibling (Jesse) has gone rogue, with The Board calling on Dylan to take charge.

The trailer ends with a proper look at gameplay, and it looks like we’re dealing in slams and slashes this time as opposed to the Service Weapon. Here’s how Remedy has described Resonant: “Explore a warped Manhattan on the brink of paranatural annihilation in this thrilling action-adventure RPG. Unleash the extraordinary powers of Dylan Faden as he fights for his humanity and survival against a reality-bending cosmic threat.”

Control Resonant is confirmed to release sometime in 2026 on current-gen consoles; no concrete release date yet.