Clair Obscur Expedition 33 Wins GOTY with 9 Trophies at TGA 2025

Aryan Singh
Expedition 33 TGA
Image Credit: Sandfall Interactive / Beebom
In Short
  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 has set a new record for most wins at The Game Awards.
  • Sandfall's debut RPG picked up nine awards in a single evening.
  • The game won in categories such as Game of the Year, Best Narrative, and Best Game Direction.

To the surprise of absolutely nobody, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 pulled off the meanest of clean sweeps at the Game Awards 2025. The debut RPG from Sandfall Interactive was an instant hit upon arrival, gathering critical and commercial acclaim from all corners. Its genius has now been recognised at TGA, as Expedition 33 has picked up nine (!) awards at this year’s show.

Clair Obscur Expedition 33 Sets New Record for Most Wins at The Game Awards

Expedition 33 Wins GOTY
Image Credit: The Game Awards

As we mentioned in our Game Awards predictions, Expedition 33 was well-poised to have a record-breaking evening. While we penciled them down for eight honors, the game went ahead and collected nine. Here are all the categories that the title took home the gold in:

  • Game of the Year
  • Best Game Direction
  • Best Art Direction
  • Best Narrative
  • Best Performance
  • Best Score & Music
  • Best Debut Indie Game
  • Best Role-Playing Game
  • Best Independent Game

With nine awards to its name, Expedition 33 has officially broken The Last of Us Part II’s record of seven Game Awards wins back in 2020. This seemed like the obvious outcome, considering the game also holds the record for most nominations in TGA history. It’s hard to argue with any of its honours as well, although some players were certainly for Death Stranding 2: On The Beach in the Best Game Direction category.

Expedition 33’s GOTY win made for an incredible moment at the event, as every member of Sandfall Interactive huddled together to celebrate their wildest dreams coming true. To thank players for their adoration, the devs also announced a free update that’s currently available on every platform. It brings new environments, bosses, and a total of 13 new weapons.

With that said, was Expedition 33 your Game of the Year? Let us know in the comments below.

Aryan Singh

A massive gaming nerd who's been writing stuff on the internet since 2021, Aryan covers single-player games, RPGs, and live-service titles such as Marvel Rivals and Call of Duty: Warzone. When he isn't clacking away at his keyboard, you'll find him firing up another playthrough of Fallout: New Vegas.

