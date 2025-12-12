Clair Obscur Expedition 33 Wins GOTY with 9 Trophies at TGA 2025

To the surprise of absolutely nobody, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 pulled off the meanest of clean sweeps at the Game Awards 2025. The debut RPG from Sandfall Interactive was an instant hit upon arrival, gathering critical and commercial acclaim from all corners. Its genius has now been recognised at TGA, as Expedition 33 has picked up nine (!) awards at this year’s show.

Clair Obscur Expedition 33 Sets New Record for Most Wins at The Game Awards

Image Credit: The Game Awards

As we mentioned in our Game Awards predictions, Expedition 33 was well-poised to have a record-breaking evening. While we penciled them down for eight honors, the game went ahead and collected nine. Here are all the categories that the title took home the gold in:

Game of the Year

Best Game Direction

Best Art Direction

Best Narrative

Best Performance

Best Score & Music

Best Debut Indie Game

Best Role-Playing Game

Best Independent Game

With nine awards to its name, Expedition 33 has officially broken The Last of Us Part II’s record of seven Game Awards wins back in 2020. This seemed like the obvious outcome, considering the game also holds the record for most nominations in TGA history. It’s hard to argue with any of its honours as well, although some players were certainly for Death Stranding 2: On The Beach in the Best Game Direction category.

Expedition 33’s GOTY win made for an incredible moment at the event, as every member of Sandfall Interactive huddled together to celebrate their wildest dreams coming true. To thank players for their adoration, the devs also announced a free update that’s currently available on every platform. It brings new environments, bosses, and a total of 13 new weapons.

With that said, was Expedition 33 your Game of the Year? Let us know in the comments below.