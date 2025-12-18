This Norse-Inspired Roguelike is Free on Epic Games This Holiday Season (December 18)

Epic Games is again on a spree of giving out free games for Christmas, and this time, the rumored list is stacked with amazing games. The first game they gave away for free this year was Hogwarts Legacy. Now the second free game for the Epic Games Holiday event has been announced, and it is Jotunnslayer: Hordes of Hel, an indie Roguelite released a couple of months ago.

The Second Free Game on Epic Games Store Holiday Sale is Jotunnslayer: Hordes of Hel

Jotunnslayer: Hordes of Hel is an indie roguelike that has very good reviews. The setting for the game is immersed in the dark realms of Norse Mythology, and it has a surprising number of unique bosses. Many have called the game a mix of Vampire Survivors and Diablo, which is quite some praise for a new indie game. To learn about the future free games, take a look at our all Epic Games Holiday free games for 2025 list.

One thing that will disappoint many gamers is that the game definitely is a fall-off from Hogwarts Legacy in terms of quality. But, I am sure you will enjoy playing Jotunnslayer: Hordes of Hel equally if you prefer roguelite games. The game has six different characters to choose from in the game, each featuring unique skills.

Image Credit: Games Farm, ARTillery

What makes the game unique is that it also feels like an ARPG, featuring an entire perk system for every character, alongside the roguelite buffs that appear on level up. This makes the game unique and stands out in a crowded genre.

So, claim Jotunnslayer: Hordes of Hel today on Epic Games Store! Once you try the game out, share your opinion about it in the comments below.