The Devil Wears Prada 2 Release Date Is Out Now

The Devil Wears Prada sequel is in the works, and now the release date of the part 2 has been revealed. The 2006 hit movie starred Meryl Streep in the lead role, along with Anne Hathaway. Directed by David Frankel, the movie earned a massive name in Hollywood with an exceptional performance by Meryl Streep. A sequel to the movie was officially confirmed to be in the works last year, and now the release date for Devil Wears Prada 2 has been revealed.

While not officially announced, it has been confirmed by multiple reputable outlets that Devil Wears Prada 2 will release in theatres on May 1, 2026. As reported by The Variety, the release date comes from Disney’s shuffled release schedule, informing us about delayed Avengers Doomsday and Secret Wars. The sequel is speculated to bring Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt in the roles of Miranda Priestley and Emily, respectively. However, it is not clear whether Anne Hathaway will reprise her role as Andy.

The plot details of Devil Wears Prada 2 are scarce at the moment, but since the movie was an adaptation of the novel of the same name by Lauren Weisberger, we can have some speculation. The author has written two more novels after Devil Wears Prada – Revenge Wears Prada: The Devil Returns, and When Life Gives You Lululemons.

The second novel in the series follows the story of Andy (Anne Hathaway), a decade after she quit her ‘prestigious’ job. Andy and Emily join forces to create ‘The Plunge,’ a successful wedding magazine that makes Miranda jealous.

The third novel, titled ‘When Life Gives You Lululemons,’ is about Emily Charlton, who runs a successful image consulting business along with Miriam and Karolina. The trio experiences various phases of life together.

It is not clear at the moment, which novel will be adapted for The Devil Wears Prada sequel, but Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt are reprising their roles, so we can expect the same chemistry on the big screen two decades after the release of the original movie.