Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars Delayed By a Couple of Months Officially

If you have been waiting to witness the Avengers assemble once again in Avengers: Doomsday, you are in for a bit of a disappointment. Unfortunately, Marvel has delayed both the upcoming Avengers projects, Doomsday and Secret Wars, to a later date. Initially, both movies were set to release on May 1, 2026, and May 7, 2027, but now, the release has been shifted by a couple of months.

Image Courtesy: Marvel.com

According to a report by Variety, Avengers: Doomsday has been shifted to December 18, 2026, and Secret Wars to December 17, 2027. This change came to us on Thursday afternoon when Disney revamped its theatrical release slates.

The revamp saw several “Untitled Marvel ” projects removed from the calendar. Earlier, Feb 13, 2026, was also reserved for a Marvel project, but that has been removed too. Moreover, Nov 6, 2026, and Nov 5, 2027, which were originally reserved for a Marvel project, have been replaced with ” Untitled Disney” movies.

With that being said, in 2026, only two Marvel movies, Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Avengers: Doomsday, will be released. This delay in release dates also puts the upcoming Spider-Man movie before the events of Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars, further enhancing the chances of Spider-Man appearing in the Avengers movie. Initially, Spider-Man: Brand New Day was supposed to be happening in parallel to Doomsday, but this change allows Spidey to find his way to the upcoming Avengers movie.

Another interesting thing about this change in the release date is that now Dune 3 and Avengers: Doomsday are releasing on the same day.